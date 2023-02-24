Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Man's lightning reflex saves toddler from being hit by bike; netizens showers praises

    A video of a man saving a toddler from being hit by a bike while crossing the road is going viral. Several social media users loaded the comment section with praises for the man's lightning reflex.

    Watch Man's lightning reflex saves toddler from being hit by bike; netizens showers praises-tgy
    First Published Feb 24, 2023, 2:37 PM IST

    Tons of videos on the internet show users tragic and painful accidents. While many videos leave us emotional, some teach us how to avoid careless mishaps. Most of the videos also teach us to be more careful while taking our young ones to the streets.

    A child's moves can never be predicted, and leaving them unnoticed can end up in major mishaps. Such a video has been going viral over the internet recently, showing a young child narrowly escaping from being hit by a speeding bike. The spine-chilling viral video has left netizens in a gasp.

    The video shows a small street in a slum with a few people walking on the sides of each road. A man can also be seen slowly making his move to cross the road while a young child is standing alone on the roadside. As the man crosses the street halfway, the kid steps into the road and rushes towards the man.

    As a speeding bike is about to knock down the kid, the man, with his lightning reflex, grabs the child in his arms and moves away from the track. The boy gets saved miraculously, but the two-wheeler loses its balance and tumbles on the street, bringing the rider and pillion along.

    It is evident from the video that the rider applied the brake abruptly in order to save the little one from getting knocked down. Watch the spine-chilling video here:

    The shocking video was shared on a Twitter page named @ShockingClip. The video has gathered more than 60K views and thousands of likes from the date of being online. Netizens were left shocked and impressed after seeing the video and loaded the comment section with their opinions.

    A user stated that the man was a hero and thanked him for saving the kid, while another said the man's lightning reflex was remarkable.

    Many users were also concerned about the rider and the pillion on the bike and asked whether they were fine. People also said the video taught them to drive slowly on the streets.

    Last Updated Feb 24, 2023, 2:40 PM IST
