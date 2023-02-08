Speeding car crashes into a gym, hits man on treadmill; horrifying video goes viral

In a dramatic video, a speeding car is seen crashing through a gym window and hitting a man who was on a treadmill. Fortunately, the man was lucky to survive the unfortunate accident. The video is now viral on social media.

Have you ever imagined a car, out of nowhere crashing through the wall and crashing you? One seemingly unbelievable event occurred inside a gym and was caught on CCTV cameras.

Social media user Chris Evans shared this terrifying video on Twitter with the caption, "Can you imagine just being on the treadmill and this happens?"

This 24-second-long video shows a red car, crashing into the gym while a man was working out on a treadmill. The impact was so powerful that the man exercising on the treadmill fell to the ground. Instantly, the man tries to stand out and appears to be not hurt.

In the video, one can see the vehicle entering the gym premises from multiple angles.

After being shared online, the video accumulated over 2.1 million views and 909 retweets, at the time while reporting this incident. The video also horrified several social media users, who expressed various opinions in the comments section.

A user wrote, "That guy is really lucky that he was not actually running when that impact happened." Another person commented, "I'm so scared to laugh but omg I do not want this happening to Me."

It is reportedly said that the incident happened in April 2019 in a Los Angeles gym. The older man wounded in the accident was recognised as Samuel Kiwasz.

In an interview, the man said that, miraculously, he is alive. He explained that, unexpectedly, there was this loud noise, and "the glass came flying, and I hit him". In the video, the man is seen rolling down to the side and escaping being crushed.

It is said that a woman was driving the vehicle, who lost control of the car after its brakes failed. Watch the video here.

