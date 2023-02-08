Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Speeding car crashes into a gym, hits man on treadmill; horrifying video goes viral

    In a dramatic video, a speeding car is seen crashing through a gym window and hitting a man who was on a treadmill. Fortunately, the man was lucky to survive the unfortunate accident. The video is now viral on social media.

    Speeding car crashes into a gym, hits man on treadmill; horrifying video goes viral - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 8, 2023, 3:03 PM IST

    Have you ever imagined a car, out of nowhere crashing through the wall and crashing you? One seemingly unbelievable event occurred inside a gym and was caught on CCTV cameras.

    Social media user Chris Evans shared this terrifying video on Twitter with the caption, "Can you imagine just being on the treadmill and this happens?"

    Also Read: Watch: Speeding car hits bike, drags it for over 4 km in Gurugram

    This 24-second-long video shows a red car, crashing into the gym while a man was working out on a treadmill. The impact was so powerful that the man exercising on the treadmill fell to the ground.  Instantly, the man tries to stand out and appears to be not hurt.

    In the video, one can see the vehicle entering the gym premises from multiple angles.

    After being shared online, the video accumulated over 2.1 million views and 909 retweets, at the time while reporting this incident. The video also horrified several social media users, who expressed various opinions in the comments section. 

    A user wrote, "That guy is really lucky that he was not actually running when that impact happened." Another person commented, "I'm so scared to laugh but omg I do not want this happening to Me."

    It is reportedly said that the incident happened in April 2019 in a Los Angeles gym. The older man wounded in the accident was recognised as Samuel Kiwasz.

    In an interview, the man said that, miraculously, he is alive. He explained that, unexpectedly, there was this loud noise, and "the glass came flying, and I hit him". In the video, the man is seen rolling down to the side and escaping being crushed.

    It is said that a woman was driving the vehicle, who lost control of the car after its brakes failed. Watch the video here.

    Also Read: Watch: Anand Mahindra shares AI-Generated clip to caution users about deep fake videos

    Last Updated Feb 8, 2023, 3:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Speeding car hits bike, drags it for over 4 km in Gurugram - gps

    Watch: Speeding car hits bike, drags it for over 4 km in Gurugram

    Lucknow Couple spotted romancing on moving car's sunroof; watch viral video - gps

    Lucknow: Couple spotted romancing on moving car's sunroof; watch viral video

    Vexed chef releases cockroaches into pub kitchen after fight over pay - adt

    Annoyed chef releases cockroaches into pub kitchen after fight over pay

    Anand Mahindra shares AI-Generated clip to caution users about deep fake videos - gps

    Watch: Anand Mahindra shares AI-Generated clip to caution users about deep fake videos

    Dolce Gabbana selling monkey cap for Rs 32000 netizens cant keep calm see tweets gcw

    Dolce & Gabbana selling ‘monkey cap’ for Rs 32,000; netizens can't keep calm

    Recent Stories

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Nagpur/1st Test: It is going to be tough - Rohit Sharma on Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 1st Test: 'It's going to be tough' - Rohit on who among Gill and Surya would make the cut

    Prabhas and Kriti Sanon getting married? Here's what Baahubali star team has to say RBA

    Prabhas and Kriti Sanon getting married? Here's what Baahubali star team has to say

    After Rakhi Sawant got him arrested, Adil Khan Durrani taken to the Andheri court vma

    After Rakhi Sawant got him arrested, Adil Khan Durrani taken to the Andheri court

    Nothing Phone 2 to launch in late 2023 Here is everything we know so far gcw

    Nothing Phone (2) to launch in late 2023; Here's everything we know so far

    Mohanlal Drishyam goes worldwide; Malayalam film to be remade in Hollywood, China, Korea RBA

    Mohanlal's Drishyam goes worldwide; Malayalam film to be remade in Hollywood, China, Korea

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon