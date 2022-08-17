Watch: Man catches shark with bare hands at New York beach; netizens stunned

A video of a man capturing a shark with his bare hand at New York's Smith Point is going viral, and netizens are left stunned after watching it.

We always come across thousands of videos of sharks and whales swimming across shores. Many of them get stuck and find it hard to swim back to the deep ocean. There are also thousands of videos of people helping such sharks and whales to get back to the deep ocean.

Such videos are always amazing and delightful to watch, and now such a similar video of a man capturing a shark which got stuck to his hook line is going viral. Netizens seemed to be stunned after watching the video as the man captured the whale with his bare hand.

In the stunning video, a man can be seen capturing a rough-tooth shark with a hook line and pulling it to the shore. The shark, however, seems to be fighting back and trying to escape from the man but finds it difficult to swim in the shallow water. The man, after some time, even pulls the shark's tail with his bare hands and brings the shark to the shore. The man then later proceeds to release the shark back to the ocean. Take a look:

The amazing video was shared on an Instagram page named 'Only In Mastic' and has gathered thousands of views and around 3K likes in just two days of being online. Netizens were left stunned to see the video and praised the man for his kind gesture. A user said the man did the right thing by letting the shark go, while another said the video is very delightful to watch and made his day.

