Watch: Leopard cub's pull-ups on tree branch is winning hearts

A stunning video of a leopard cub doing pull-ups on a tree branch is going viral, and netizens just love watching it. People also claimed the video as it is from 'Jungle Gym'.

A healthy lifestyle and workout have become an essential aspect for everyone around the globe. People have become fitness freaks and hit the gym daily to remain in shape. But have you ever seen animals working out?

Yes, you heard it right! Now a video of a leopard cub performing pull-ups on a tree branch is going viral, and the video made the netizens delighted. Indian Forest Service Officer Susanta Nanda shared the stunning video on his Twitter handle.

In the video, two leopard cubs can be seen frolicking on a tree branch in the jungle. One among them can be seen hanging on a short branch with its front legs. After some time, the playful cub stuns us by doing pull-ups with its front legs while remaining latched onto the branch. As the cub enjoys the moment, its mother passes through the grassland, and the cub's attention drifts toward her. Take a look at the stunning video:

The stunning video was shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda, who captioned it by saying that the cub's pull-up exercise in its early life is to strengthen the body for the more challenging life ahead. The video has gathered more than 75K views and around 3K likes in just four days of being online.

Netizens were overjoyed after watching the video and loaded the comment section with their opinions. A user said even the animals had learned the essentials of workouts in their early lives, while another commented that the video is from the jungle gym. Another user said the video was adorable and made his day. Many people also conveyed their love through heart and love emojis.

