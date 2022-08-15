Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Cat drinking on its own from a water cooler, surprises netizens

    A video of a cat intelligently drinking water on its own from a water cooler is going viral, and netizens are left surprised after watching the video.

    Watch Cat drinking on its own from a water cooler, surprises netizens
    Bengaluru, First Published Aug 15, 2022, 4:15 PM IST

    Animals never fail in surprising us with their adorable and intelligent moves. Animals, with their amazing observation skills, copy almost everything that humans do. Some of such videos are always delightful to watch.

    Now, a video of a cat drinking on its own from a water cooler is going viral on social media. The video has left the internet surprised, with everyone appreciating the smartness of the cat.

    In the video, the cat can be seen standing next to a water cooler. As the video zooms in, it gets clear that the cat stands on its hind legs and opens the water cooler tap with one of its front legs. The cat gracefully drinks water just like humans do. Take a look:

    The amazing video was shared by a Twitter page named Buitengebieden and added a caption that mentioned 'Stay hydrated' with a laughing emoji. The video went viral and gathered over 8 million views and 269K likes in just five days of being online. People were stunned and left jaw-dropped to see the video and loaded the comment section with their opinions. A user said the animals are highly intelligent and the video is way too adorable, while another said the video made his day. A third user said the video gives us perfect examples of observational learning, and cats, primates and octopuses are champions. A fourth user urged to give the cat a small stool so that the feline could easily reach the water cooler handle. Many users also expressed their happiness through love and laughing emojis.

