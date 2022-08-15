Watch: Chandigarh University students set world record for largest human image of waving flag

A video of Chandigarh University students, along with the NID Foundation creating a Guinness World Record for the largest ever human image of a waving flag is going viral, and netizens say it's a proud moment for the nation.

People around the nation are celebrating 75th years of Independence today, on August 11, and rejoicing the occasion in their own ways. Many people are hoisting the Tricolour in their homes and organisations to honour Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ongoing ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.

However, Chandigarh University students, along with the NID Foundation, took Prime Minister's ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to a large scale. Chandigarh University students and NID Foundation set a Guinness world record in making the biggest human image of a waving flag at the cricket stadium in Chandigarh sector 16. Take a look at the glorious achievement video:

The videos of arrangements and preparations for the main event were shared on the official Instagram page of Chandigarh University. The video has gathered around 33K likes from the date of being online and has made the netizens feel proud. However, the pictures of the proud moment were also shared by the Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, Meenakshi Lekhi, on her Twitter account. Meenakshi Lekhi, who witnessed the main event, captioned the post by saying that it was a proud moment for India. She added that she was elated to share the news that India had created the Guinness World Record in making the largest human image of a waving flag. She also added that the ceremony was in the presence of Hon Governor Sh Banwarilal Purohit Ji in Chandigarh's Cricket stadium.

The glorious achievement delighted the netizens and made them feel proud. They loaded the comment section with praises and love for the students of Chandigarh University and the NID Foundation.

