Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: IFS officer shares video of huge King Cobra 'standing up' on slope; leave netizens terrified

    A video of a giant King Cobra standing up on a muddy slope with its hood raised high is going viral over the internet, and netizens are left gasping after watching the scary reptile.

    Watch IFS officer shares video of huge King Cobra 'standing up' on slope; leave netizens terrified-tgy
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 28, 2023, 3:26 PM IST

    Seeing a reptile near us can leave most of us creepy, right? Be it a lizard, Komodo dragon or even a snake, people just cannot control their fear after seeing them. However, there are many people who are fond of keeping reptiles as their pets rather than keeping dogs and cats.

    But, the majority of people around the globe are scared of even seeing their ferocious and scary looks. For instance, a video of such a giant reptile is doing rounds on social media, and undoubtedly, netizens are terrified even after watching it online.

    ALSO READ: Watch: Man's lightning reflex saves toddler from being hit by bike; netizens showers praises

    Yes, you heard it right! A frightening video of a giant King Cobra standing up on a muddy slope with its hood raised high is going viral, and netizens are left gasping after watching it. The snake can be seen staring at a certain point, leaving its long tail on the ground.

    In the terrifying video, a giant King Cobra can be seen ferociously looking at a certain point with its hood raised high from the ground. The snake can be seen standing up over 5 feet from the ground. Take a look at the spine-chilling video:

    The video was shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda on his Twitter handle. Susanta Nanda also informed the netizens that a King Cobra could even stand up to the height of a full-grown person's eye level. He also added that when the reptile is confronted, it can lift two third of its body off the ground.

    The video has gone rapidly viral and has gathered around 123.9K views, and more than 4K likes in just one day of being online. Netizens were terrified after watching the video and loaded the comment section with their opinions. Many of the users were amazed by seeing its size and beauty and were also terrified at the same time. A user called the snake a dangerous beauty, while another one said the video just took his breath away. A third user jokingly stated that the giant King Cobra is a real beauty and would like to close his windows for now.

    ALSO READ: Astronaut sports Gorilla suit on ISS to prank crew member; watch old viral video

    ALSO READ: Headless fish swims around lake, viral video terrifies netizens: Watch

    Last Updated Feb 28, 2023, 3:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bizarre device lets long-distance lovers kiss remotely from anywhere in the world; here's how it works snt

    Bizarre device lets long-distance lovers kiss remotely from anywhere in the world; here's how it works

    Bizarre Bulgaria Woman who spent Rs 8 lakh to have worlds biggest lips reveals latest beauty goal snt

    Bizarre: Woman who spent Rs 8 lakh to have 'world's biggest lips' reveals latest beauty goal

    Astronaut sports Gorilla suit on ISS to prank crew member; watch old viral video - gps

    Astronaut sports Gorilla suit on ISS to prank crew member; watch old viral video

    Watch Man's lightning reflex saves toddler from being hit by bike; netizens showers praises-tgy

    Watch: Man's lightning reflex saves toddler from being hit by bike; netizens showers praises

    Street food vendor prepares Dairy Milk omelette, leaves netizens in bitter; watch video - gps

    Street food vendor prepares Dairy Milk omelette, leaves netizens in bitter; watch video

    Recent Stories

    ICC Womens T20 World Cup 2024: India among eight teams to seal automatic qualification-ayh

    ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: India among eight teams to seal automatic qualification

    TS EAMCET 2023 notification released at eamcet.tsche.ac.in, registration to begin on March 3; know important dates - adt

    TS EAMCET 2023 notification released at eamcet.tsche.ac.in, registration to begin on March 3; check dates

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test preview: India eager to seal WTC ICC World Test Championship Final berth, Australia seeks redemption-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: India eager to seal WTC Final berth, Australia seeks redemption

    Maharashtra Oppn leaders demand discussion over drop in onion prices, council adjourned for the day AJR

    Maharashtra: Oppn leaders demand discussion over drop in onion prices, council adjourned for the day

    Swara Bhasker shares photos of her bedroom, husband Fahad Ahmad calls it 'filmy suhaag raat' RBA

    Swara Bhasker shares photos of her bedroom, husband Fahad Ahmad calls it 'filmy suhaag raat'

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test Playing on pitches like Delhi need to find methods of scoring runs - Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'Playing on pitches like Delhi, need to find methods of scoring runs' - Rohit on Rahul

    Video Icon