Watch: IFS officer shares video of huge King Cobra 'standing up' on slope; leave netizens terrified

A video of a giant King Cobra standing up on a muddy slope with its hood raised high is going viral over the internet, and netizens are left gasping after watching the scary reptile.

Seeing a reptile near us can leave most of us creepy, right? Be it a lizard, Komodo dragon or even a snake, people just cannot control their fear after seeing them. However, there are many people who are fond of keeping reptiles as their pets rather than keeping dogs and cats.

But, the majority of people around the globe are scared of even seeing their ferocious and scary looks. For instance, a video of such a giant reptile is doing rounds on social media, and undoubtedly, netizens are terrified even after watching it online.

Yes, you heard it right! A frightening video of a giant King Cobra standing up on a muddy slope with its hood raised high is going viral, and netizens are left gasping after watching it. The snake can be seen staring at a certain point, leaving its long tail on the ground.

In the terrifying video, a giant King Cobra can be seen ferociously looking at a certain point with its hood raised high from the ground. The snake can be seen standing up over 5 feet from the ground. Take a look at the spine-chilling video:

The video was shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda on his Twitter handle. Susanta Nanda also informed the netizens that a King Cobra could even stand up to the height of a full-grown person's eye level. He also added that when the reptile is confronted, it can lift two third of its body off the ground.

The video has gone rapidly viral and has gathered around 123.9K views, and more than 4K likes in just one day of being online. Netizens were terrified after watching the video and loaded the comment section with their opinions. Many of the users were amazed by seeing its size and beauty and were also terrified at the same time. A user called the snake a dangerous beauty, while another one said the video just took his breath away. A third user jokingly stated that the giant King Cobra is a real beauty and would like to close his windows for now.

