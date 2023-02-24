Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Astronaut sports Gorilla suit on ISS to prank crew member; watch old viral video

    An old video of NASA astronaut Scott Kelly's teammate's reaction to the gorilla suit has resurfaced on social media, leaving netizens in splits. 
     

    Astronaut sports Gorilla suit on ISS to prank crew member; watch old viral video
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 24, 2023, 5:41 PM IST

    Living and working in space can be exciting and challenging, and the astronauts onboard the ISS often face various risks and stressors. To overcome these challenges, many astronauts use humour and fun activities to lighten their moods and relieve stress.

    NASA encourages astronauts to engage in activities that help them relax and have fun while in space. These can include playing music, watching movies, and playing video games. Some astronauts have also reported using humour as a coping mechanism, using jokes and pranks to relieve tension and keep spirits high.

    It's not the first time old videos have resurfaced and gone viral again on social media. In this case, the video of the space traveller using the suit to prank the crew in zero gravity was shot in 2016 but is now gaining popularity again. 

    Twitter user Historic Vids shared this video on Twitter. The 17-second video starts with American astronaut Scott Kelly coming out of a white bag dressed in a gorilla suit. One can notice the gorilla chasing British astronaut Tim Peake in a few seconds. Towards the end of the video, Peake can be seen panicking and rushing away from the gorilla in zero gravity. 

    In an interview with People Magazine, Kelly said he and his twin brother Mark Kelly had a significant role in the prank. After being shared online, the video accumulated over 6.7 views and 65.8K likes. The viral video amazed social media users, who expressed hilarious remarks in the comments section.

    In addition to helping with stress relief, these fun activities can help astronauts maintain their mental health and well-being while in space. Isolation and confinement can be challenging for anyone, and astronauts face these challenges daily while in orbit. By engaging in activities that they enjoy and find relaxing, astronauts can help reduce the adverse effects of these stressors and maintain a positive outlook on their mission.

    Last Updated Feb 24, 2023, 5:42 PM IST
