    Watch: Guinea pig scores highest basketball slam dunks in 30 seconds; Sets new Guinness World Record

    A video of a guinea pig setting a new Guinness World Record by scoring the highest basketball slam dunks in 30 seconds is making rounds on social media, and netizens are amazed after watching the video.

    Bengaluru, First Published Jun 3, 2022, 7:37 PM IST

    Many people around the globe are talented and always showcase their talents to the rest of the world. We come across with hundreds of such videos of people showing their skills on the internet. Many of them even set world records and achieved fame and respect from the whole world.

    Talking about talents, even animals do not fail us in surprising. There are thousands of world records set by animals as well, and year by year, this goes increasing. Now such a video of a guinea pig setting a new Guinness World Record by scoring the highest basketball slam dunks in 30 seconds is going viral over the internet, and netizens are amazed after watching the video.

    In the video, a guinea pig from Sweden named Molly can be seen scoring four slam dunks in 30 seconds by dropping a 1.7-inch diameter ball through a tiny hoop. Molly can be seen running back and forth to rack up the highest basketball slam dunks. After each slam dunk, her owner instructs her to turn around and fetch another ball. Take a look at the incredible video:

    Molly belongs to Hungarian Emma Muller and sets a new world record for scoring the highest basketball slam dunks in 30 seconds. Molly loves to play basketball, Emma told Guinness World Records. Emma says that she is happy with Molly's remarkable achievement, but it's not even her best score. The talented guinea pig can even go up to eight slam dunks in just 30 seconds, Emma adds.

    However, Molly broke the world record by Bini the Bunny in 2016. The rabbit from California, USA, on October 31, 2016, scored seven slam dunks in 60 seconds.

    The stunning video went viral and gathered more than 1 lakh views and 8,376 likes in just one day of being online. The incredible video was shared on the official Instagram page of Guinness World Records, and people loaded the comment section with praises and applauded the new world recorder.

    Last Updated Jun 3, 2022, 7:37 PM IST
