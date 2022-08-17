Watch: Giant King Cobra pounces on man as he tries lifting it; leaves netizens stunned

The internet has an amazing video collection which can leave us stunned, emotional and delightful. Animal videos are the most watched videos over the internet. Videos of animal encounters with humans can leave us jaw-dropped always.

Such a video of a man capturing a giant King Cobra is going viral over the internet. The man's near-miss from the giant Cobra while trying to lift the snake has left the netizens gasping.

In the video, Mike can be seen trying to hold the tail of a giant King Cobra and tries to take control over it. However, the snake tries to escape from the man's hold, but the man tries to grab the snake close to him. As the man tries to lift the snake from the ground, the ferocious snake turns toward him and tries to attack. But the man's instant reflex makes him escape the attack narrowly. Take a look at the breathtaking video:

The video was shared by Mike on his Instagram page named 'the real tarzann', which has 6.4 million followers. The video has gathered 2,935,996 views and 374,924 likes in just five days of being online. Mike mentioned in teh comment section that the snake was 12-foot and was found in a village. However, the video went viral and expressed their opinions in the comment section. A user warned Mike that if the snake bites him, it's a game over for him, while another said Mike was playing with death. Some people also criticised Mike for his action. A user urged Mike to leave the snake alone, while another also echoed a similar sentiment by saying that Mike should leave the king alone.

