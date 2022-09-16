Watch: Elephants being rescued after getting stuck in mud for two days; Netizens react

A video of two elephants being rescued after getting stuck in the mud for two days is going viral, and netizens express happiness and load the comment section with praises.

We come across with tons of videos of people rescuing wildlife animals from certain situations. The videos give us pure joy and make us delighted and even emotional.

Wild animals roam around places in search of food and water, and sometimes they end up getting trapped in ditch or mud. This becomes common during droughts as they are forced to leave their habitat searching for water. Once they are trapped in such situations, it becomes difficult for them to come out without the help of humans.

Now, a video of two elephants being rescued after getting stuck in the mud for two days in Kenya is going viral, and netizens express happiness and load the comment section with praises.

In the viral video, two female elephants can be seen lying stuck in mud helplessly. The rescue team puts their whole effort into saving the elephants. They tie a belt around the elephant and plan to pull the mammal out of the mud with the help of a vehicle. The rescue team also puts a hand to pull out the mammal along with the car. After giving in so much energy and effort, the team successfully pulled out an elephant.

Without wasting a minute, the team can be seen doing the same rescue procedures to help the other elephant. After successfully rescuing both the female elephants, the video gives us a glance of both mammals happily running to their habitat. Take a look at the heartwarming video:

The touching video was shared on the official Instagram page of Sheldrick Wildlife Trust and captioned the video by saying that the two female elephants were in search of water and ended up in this death trap. They added that it is a common situation during droughts, and once they get trapped in slick floors and sticky terrain, it becomes impossible for them to come out of it by themselves. The elephants were stuck for at least two days before they were found, and with a joint rescue operation with KWS and Wildlife Works, they were able to free them both.

The video has gathered 4,81,462 views and 73,687 likes in just four days of being online. Netizens loaded the comment section with praises. A user thanked the entire rescue team for the work they did, while another called them angels on earth. Another user said the video brought tears into her eyes, while another said the video made his day. Many people also expressed their joy through clap, love and heart emojis.

