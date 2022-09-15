Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Lightning strikes Mumbai's high-rise apartment building; leaves netizens stunned

    A video of a lightning strike on a high-rise apartment building in Mumbai is going viral over the internet, and netizens are left shocked after watching the high intensity of the lightning.

    Several regions of the country are witnessing heavy rainfall. Most places are facing waterlogging issues, and people find it very hard to commute and live in the waterlogged areas. Waterlogged videos of Bengaluru and Mumbai are also doing rounds on social media for some time.

    Now, with heavy rainfall, people face not only waterlogging difficulties but also encounter dangerous lightning strikes. Such as this video of a lightning strike on a high-rise apartment building in Mumbai's Borivali West is going viral over the internet, and netizens are left shocked after watching the high intensity of the lightning.

    ALSO READ: WATCH: MAN SETS FIRE ON MERCEDES AFTER CAR OWNER FAILS TO PAY HIS DUES IN NOIDA; NETIZENS REACT

    In the shocking video, we can see many high-rise apartment buildings in the area. Suddenly, a bolt of intense lightning strikes a nearby apartment's roof with a heavy sound. The horrifying scene was recorded by an Instagram user named Vibhuti Bandekar inside her apartment. Take a look at the scary video:

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Vibhuti (@vibhutibandekar)

    Vibhuti shared the video on her Instagram with a caption that said the intense lightning occurred on September 7 at five in the evening, and she found it distressing to witness the deadly lightning. Vibhuti added that the video was taken from inside her high-rise apartment window. On September 9, she updated people that the horrific incident occurred at Neminath Apartments, Shimpoli Road, near Kastur Park of Borivali West in Mumbai and no one was hurt in the deadly lightning strike.

    The video has gathered 7,75,540 views and 68,273 likes from the date of being online. Netizens also loaded the comment section with their opinions. A user said the lightning was very much intense and dangerous, while another said it's hard to believe that no one got hurt with such highly intense lightning. Another user jokingly said the lightning was for the heroic entry of the Marvel movie character Thor. People also expressed their shock through eyepopping emojis.

    ALSO READ: Watch: Automatic car crushes mechanic while he was repairing it

    ALSO READ: Watch: Video of kids sitting in the open boot of a moving car goes viral; Netizens loads with criticism

