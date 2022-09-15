Watch: Man sets fire on Mercedes after car owner fails to pay his dues in Noida; netizens react

A shocking video of a man setting fire to a Mercedes after the car owner fails to pay his dues in Noida is going viral, and netizens are divided on the matter.

People taking their revenge over injustice and mistreatment are very common nowadays. We come across with such videos and news always. But people breaking the law is something we all cannot justify.

Such a video of a man taking his revenge by setting fire to a Mercedes car in Noida is going viral, and netizens have different opinions on the matter. The incident occurred in broad daylight and shocked the netizens.

In the shocking viral video, a man with his helmet can be seen getting down from his motorcycle and takes out some flammable liquid from his bike rack. He then walks to the Mercedes car, parked on the roadside, and sets fire to the vehicle. The man then flees from the spot on his motorcycle. The entire shocking incident was captured on CCTV and went viral over the internet. Take a look at the video:

As per media reports, the man has been identified as Ranveer, who is a mason and tile vendor. The Mercedes car owner hired Ranveer to install tiles at his residence. But even after completing the work, the car owner failed to pay money to Ranveer for his work. In revenge, Ranveer sets Rs 1 crore Mercedes on fire. After the car owner filed a police report, Ranveer was detained by the Noida police.

The video was shared by a Twitter user named Aviral Singh and has gathered hundreds of views in just a day of being online. Netizens loaded the comment section with their opinions. A user said bigger people have such bigger thoughts about not giving someone's hard-earned money. Another user said Noida is becoming worse day by day as it has become very common nowadays to hear such incidents of crime daily. A third user said it had become a trend among many people with power not to pay money for the work the workers have done. He also added that it's a shame that these workers have to go multiple times to these people for their hard-earned money. Another user said it is sad that injustice towards the poor and powerless still prevails in our country.

Many also criticised Ranveer for taking the law into his hands. A user said there were many other ways than breaking the law, while another said Ranveer should have registered a complaint against the car owner rather than taking the law into his hands. Another user said violence is never a solution for such issues.

