Watch: Elephant mimicking little girl's dance steps goes viral; Netizens react

The internet is loaded with amazing and stunning videos. Kids and animal videos are the most loved videos of every person. Their adorable moments and expressions leave us delighted every time.

Now a video of an elephant mimicking a little girl's dance step is going viral, and the cuteness of both the kid and tusker is winning the hearts of the people.

In the now-viral video, a cute girl can be seen standing in front of an elephant, and suddenly she showcases some dance steps to the elephant. As the girl stops her dance and looks at the mammal, the elephant starts mimicking the girl's dance step by shaking its head and flapping its huge ears. Take a look at the adorable video:

The delightful video was shared by IPS Dipanshu Kabra on his Twitter handle with a caption that asked the netizens to decide who performed better in the video. The video has gathered more than 37K views and around 2K likes in just two days of being online. Many people responded to the question asked by Mr Kabra and expressed their joy in seeing both the kid and animal enjoying the moment.

Netizens were delighted after watching the heartwarming video and expressed their opinions in the comment section. One user said both were really adorable, while another simply said the video is overloaded with cuteness. A third user said the video made him feel relaxed after going through a tiring day. Another user thanked Kabra for sharing such joyful videos that make the world happy. Many people also expressed their happiness through heart and love emojis.

