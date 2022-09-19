Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Elephant mimicking little girl's dance steps goes viral; Netizens react

    A video of an elephant mimicking a little girl's dance step is going viral, and netizens loved watching the adorable video.

    Watch Elephant mimicking little girl's dance steps goes viral; Netizens react-tgy
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 19, 2022, 8:42 PM IST

    The internet is loaded with amazing and stunning videos. Kids and animal videos are the most loved videos of every person. Their adorable moments and expressions leave us delighted every time.

    Now a video of an elephant mimicking a little girl's dance step is going viral, and the cuteness of both the kid and tusker is winning the hearts of the people.

    ALSO READ: Watch: Elephants being rescued after getting stuck in mud for two days; Netizens react

    In the now-viral video, a cute girl can be seen standing in front of an elephant, and suddenly she showcases some dance steps to the elephant. As the girl stops her dance and looks at the mammal, the elephant starts mimicking the girl's dance step by shaking its head and flapping its huge ears. Take a look at the adorable video:

    The delightful video was shared by IPS Dipanshu Kabra on his Twitter handle with a caption that asked the netizens to decide who performed better in the video. The video has gathered more than 37K views and around 2K likes in just two days of being online. Many people responded to the question asked by Mr Kabra and expressed their joy in seeing both the kid and animal enjoying the moment.

    Netizens were delighted after watching the heartwarming video and expressed their opinions in the comment section. One user said both were really adorable, while another simply said the video is overloaded with cuteness. A third user said the video made him feel relaxed after going through a tiring day. Another user thanked Kabra for sharing such joyful videos that make the world happy. Many people also expressed their happiness through heart and love emojis.

    ALSO READ: Watch: Lightning strikes Mumbai’s high-rise apartment building; leaves netizens stunned

    ALSO READ: Watch: Man sets fire on Mercedes after car owner fails to pay his dues in Noida; netizens react

    Last Updated Sep 19, 2022, 8:42 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Monkey attends class with Govt school students in Jharkhand - gps

    Watch: Monkey attends class with Govt school students in Jharkhand

    Earthquake shakes train like a toy in Taiwan; watch viral video - gps

    Earthquake shakes train like a toy in Taiwan; watch viral video

    Police officer's unique idea on helmet awareness has delighted netizens - gps

    Watch: Police officer's unique idea on helmet awareness has delighted netizens

    Lemur requests two boys to scratch its back; Anand Mahindra shared viral video - gps

    Lemur requests two boys to scratch its back; Anand Mahindra shared viral video

    After 8 years of marriage, wife finds out her husband was previously a woman - adt

    Bizarre! After 8 years of marriage, wife finds out her husband was previously a woman

    Recent Stories

    'Sleep, Dearie, Sleep': Queen Elizabeth's piper, who woke her up every morning, concludes her funeral AJR

    'Sleep, Dearie, Sleep': Queen Elizabeth's piper, who woke her up every morning, concludes her funeral

    Maharashtra SSC, HSC Exam date 2023: Probable time table for Class 10, 12 exams announced; Check details AJR

    Maharashtra SSC, HSC Exam date 2023: Probable time table for Class 10, 12 exams announced; Check details

    From Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh, Princess Anne becomes part of Queen Elizabeth's entire final journey AJR

    From Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh, Princess Anne becomes part of Queen Elizabeth's entire final journey

    Army Day celebrations to move out of Delhi from 2023

    Army Day celebrations to move out of Delhi from 2023

    Is drinking water with meals safe? Here is what experts say sur

    Is drinking water with meals safe? Here is what experts say

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23: It is all about going out, trying to find ways of exploring ourselves - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS: 'It's all about going out, trying to find ways of exploring ourselves' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater AJR GPS

    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    Video Icon
    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Video Icon
    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Video Icon