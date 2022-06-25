Watch: Doggo couple gets married; netizens are left delighted

Animal videos are the most loved videos that social media users love watching on Instagram, Twitter and other platforms. They just make us feel delighted with their adorable moves and cute expressions. Dogs are said to be the human's best companion, and the internet has tons of videos of their adorable things.

But have you ever heard of a doggo couple getting married? Yes! You heard it right, and this will be the best video you will watch today. The video is leaving netizens delighted and has taken the internet by storm. The video was shared on an Instagram page named Hey My Name is Luna who has 146K followers. The page had more adorable videos of the doggo.

In the video, a doggo couple can be seen getting married, and their wedding ceremony was presided by a woman. The groom is wearing a black coat, while the bride, Luna, can be seen wearing a beautiful white gown and a veil on her head decorated with flowers. Take a look at the lovely video:

The video was shared on an Instagram page named Hey My Name is Luna and has delighted the netizens. The video has gathered 206568 views and 45,504 likes from the date of being online. Netizens couldn't handle the cuteness and called Luna the most beautiful bride ever. A user stated the video is so adorable, while another said the video is overloaded with cuteness. A third user said that he couldn't believe how beautiful Luna had become. Many people also expressed their happiness through love and heart emojis.

