Ever seen a Tarantula shedding its bone? Watch fascinating yet creepy video

There are tons of facts about animals we don't know, and each day with the help of the internet, we learn new things about them. Some of such animal videos are fascinating to watch, and some can leave us intrigued as well as scared at the same time.

Now such a video of a tarantula shedding its bone is going viral, and netizens find the video amazing as well as creepy at the same time. In the video, a tarantula can be seen slowly shedding its bone from its body. The tarantula can be seen shivering and trembling during the process. Take a look at the rare video:

The video was shared on the official Instagram page of the Reptile Zoo and has gone viral. The Reptile Zoo also captioned the video and explained the complete process through which the tarantula goes on. The caption states that everyone who hears about tarantulas shedding their bones might sound wild. But this is because they don't have any internal bones in their body; they only have an Exoskeleton. When the tarantula sheds its bone, it goes through an actual risky moment in its life as they become so vulnerable. To prove that, one can see the tarantula's soft and white fangs in the video. It takes around 2 to 8 hours to get their skin harder after shedding its bone.

The video was shared a day ago and has gathered around 9 million views and 86,334 likes. Netizens were amazed to see the video and loaded the comment section with their opinions. A user said the video is so cool, while another expressed his displeasure on watching the video as he found the footage creepy. A third user jokingly said she won't be able to sleep now after watching the video, and another said once he started to watch, he wanted to shut it down but was unable to do it because of curiosity.

