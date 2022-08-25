Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Woman repeatedly tries to climb train's roof; video goes viral

    A video of a woman repeatedly trying to climb a crowded train's roof in Bangladesh is going viral on social media. Soon after the video made its way to the net, netizens loaded the comments section with their opinions.

    Watch Woman repeatedly tries to climb train's roof; video goes viral-tgy
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 25, 2022, 8:16 PM IST

    We always come across tons of videos of people trying to board moving trains and ending up in mishaps which are also sometimes life-taking. There are also thousands of videos of railway officers saving people from falling under the moving train.

    Now, a video of a woman repeatedly trying to climb a crowded train's roof in Bangladesh has made its way to social media. After seeing the video, the internet users have loaded the comments section with their opinions and criticism.

    ALSO READ: Watch: Truck driver helping elderly woman cross waterlogged street wins internet hearts

    In the shocking video, a woman can be seen trying her best to climb on the roof of a stopped train. The train seems to be crowded inside as well as outside, with many people sitting on the train roof. The woman puts her feet on the train window to climb up but fails several times miserably. People sitting above the train can also be seen pulling her up, but all efforts go in vain.

    As railway officers rush to the spot and try to stop her, she suddenly jumps to the ground and moves away from the spot. Take a look at the shocking video:

    The stunning video was shared on an Instagram page named fresh_outta_stockz with a caption that says it's just another day in a railway station in Bangladesh. The video has gathered 10,090,755 views and 369,549 likes from the date of being online. Netizens were shocked to see the viral video and expressed their opinions in the comment section. A user said how they travel in a fast-moving train by sitting on the roof, while another said the video is insane as they risk their own life. Another user jokingly said the woman's upper berth ticket got rejected as the train was already full.

    ALSO READ: Video of man pulling leopard by its tail and hind legs, leaves netizens outraged

    ALSO READ: Watch: Jaguar pounces on crocodile in water; What happened next will shock you

    Last Updated Aug 25, 2022, 8:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    100 year old Australian woman fulfils wish on her bucket list by getting arrested on her birthday gcw

    100-year-old Australian woman fulfils wish on her bucket list by getting ‘arrested’ on her birthday

    Viral video: Handpump in MP's Chhatarpur discharges water and fire simultaneously - gps

    Viral video: Handpump in MP’s Chhatarpur discharges water and fire simultaneously

    SHOCKING video: Did this pilot grab glimpse of UFOs? Are aliens and UFOs real? WATCH HERE RBA

    SHOCKING video: Did this pilot grab glimpse of UFOs? Are aliens and UFOs real? WATCH HERE

    Adorable video of Hamster bathing like human has delighted netizens - gps

    Adorable video of Hamster bathing like human has delighted netizens

    Watch Truck driver helping elderly woman cross waterlogged street wins internet hearts-tgy

    Watch: Truck driver helping elderly woman cross waterlogged street wins internet hearts

    Recent Stories

    football Cristiano Ronaldo should join Rangers, believe fans after sealing Champions League berth snt

    Cristiano Ronaldo should join Rangers, believe fans after sealing Champions League berth

    Rafale-M Vs F/A-18: Foreign fighter jets to be on aircraft carrier Vikrant as 'interim arrangements'

    Rafale-M Vs F/A-18: Foreign fighter jets to be on aircraft carrier Vikrant as 'interim arrangements'

    Anjali Arora visits Haji Ali gets TROLLED netizens call her MMS girl drb

    Anjali Arora visits Haji Ali, gets TROLLED; netizens call her ‘MMS girl’

    MP Congress corporator welcomed with milk bath after release on bail in attempt murder case - adt

    MP: Congress corporator welcomed with milk bath after release on bail in attempt murder case

    football sexy and bold: 10 times Cristiano Ronaldo partner Georgina Rodriguez looked mesmerising in black snt

    Sexy and bold pictures: 10 times Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez looked mesmerising in black

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights, top moments: Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts produce stunning performances vs Rajasthan Warriors, Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts produce stunning performances

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns, Telugu Yoddhas impress against Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Khiladis-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns, Telugu Yoddhas impress

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins against Gujarat Giants, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins

    Video Icon
    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    Video Icon