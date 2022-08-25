Watch: Woman repeatedly tries to climb train's roof; video goes viral

A video of a woman repeatedly trying to climb a crowded train's roof in Bangladesh is going viral on social media. Soon after the video made its way to the net, netizens loaded the comments section with their opinions.

We always come across tons of videos of people trying to board moving trains and ending up in mishaps which are also sometimes life-taking. There are also thousands of videos of railway officers saving people from falling under the moving train.

Now, a video of a woman repeatedly trying to climb a crowded train's roof in Bangladesh has made its way to social media. After seeing the video, the internet users have loaded the comments section with their opinions and criticism.

ALSO READ: Watch: Truck driver helping elderly woman cross waterlogged street wins internet hearts

In the shocking video, a woman can be seen trying her best to climb on the roof of a stopped train. The train seems to be crowded inside as well as outside, with many people sitting on the train roof. The woman puts her feet on the train window to climb up but fails several times miserably. People sitting above the train can also be seen pulling her up, but all efforts go in vain.

As railway officers rush to the spot and try to stop her, she suddenly jumps to the ground and moves away from the spot. Take a look at the shocking video:

The stunning video was shared on an Instagram page named fresh_outta_stockz with a caption that says it's just another day in a railway station in Bangladesh. The video has gathered 10,090,755 views and 369,549 likes from the date of being online. Netizens were shocked to see the viral video and expressed their opinions in the comment section. A user said how they travel in a fast-moving train by sitting on the roof, while another said the video is insane as they risk their own life. Another user jokingly said the woman's upper berth ticket got rejected as the train was already full.

ALSO READ: Video of man pulling leopard by its tail and hind legs, leaves netizens outraged

ALSO READ: Watch: Jaguar pounces on crocodile in water; What happened next will shock you