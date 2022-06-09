Watch: Angry orangutan pulls up man's shirt from its cage in Indonesia

We never get bored watching animal videos on the internet. Their adorable moments and cute faces always leave us delighted. There are tons of videos of zookeepers lovingly and courageously petting the animals in the zoo, including those adorable panda videos with their caretakers that always make us delighted.

But there are also videos of animals in captivity attacking their keepers and the visitors, which leave us spine chilled. Now such a video of an angry orangutan pulling up a man's shirt through its cage after he teases the mammal is going viral. The frightening incident happened at Kasang Kulim Zoo in Indonesia, and netizens undoubtedly expressed anger after watching the viral video.

ALSO READ: Watch: Lion bites off zookeeper's finger after he sticks his hand into the cage

In the video, a man named Hasan Arifin can be seen standing very close to the orangutan's enclosure. The orangutan named Tina can be seen disgruntled after the man raises his hands toward the orangutan. The unhappy orangutan pulls up Hasan's shirt forcefully and drags him to its enclosure. As Hasan struggles to escape from the orangutan's hold, a man comes to his rescue and pulls Hasan away from the mammal. But the quick-thinking orangutan leaves the hold of his shirt and grabs his legs towards the enclosure, making it more difficult for Hasan to escape. Take a look at the video:

The video was shared by a Twitter user named San and has gone viral. The viral video has gathered more than 22 million views and 266.6K likes in just two days of being online. Netizens were left outraged after seeing the video and criticised Hasan for his irresponsible act. Many of the users stated that the man deserved for his reckless behaviour, while many others criticised the zoo authorities for poor management.

However, to clear the air about the unfortunate incident, zoo authorities shared a video of a zookeeper showing the warning signs installed in front of the orangutan enclosure and the distance they kept between both fences. As per the local news reports, Hasan intentionally crossed the wall installed around the orangutan's cage to make a video with the mammal.

ALSO READ: WATCH: FOREST DEPT RESCUES BABY ELEPHANT FROM DITCH; OPERATION CARRIED FOR 4 HOURS

ALSO READ: Watch: Chinese kindergarten kids' skilled and synced workout wins hearts