Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Angry orangutan pulls up man's shirt from its cage in Indonesia

    A video of an unhappy orangutan pulling up a man's shirt through its cage is going viral, leaving netizens outraged.

    Watch Angry orangutan pulls up man's shirt from its cage in Indonesia-tgy
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Jun 9, 2022, 9:13 PM IST

    We never get bored watching animal videos on the internet. Their adorable moments and cute faces always leave us delighted. There are tons of videos of zookeepers lovingly and courageously petting the animals in the zoo, including those adorable panda videos with their caretakers that always make us delighted.

    But there are also videos of animals in captivity attacking their keepers and the visitors, which leave us spine chilled. Now such a video of an angry orangutan pulling up a man's shirt through its cage after he teases the mammal is going viral. The frightening incident happened at Kasang Kulim Zoo in Indonesia, and netizens undoubtedly expressed anger after watching the viral video.

    ALSO READ: Watch: Lion bites off zookeeper's finger after he sticks his hand into the cage

    In the video, a man named Hasan Arifin can be seen standing very close to the orangutan's enclosure. The orangutan named Tina can be seen disgruntled after the man raises his hands toward the orangutan. The unhappy orangutan pulls up Hasan's shirt forcefully and drags him to its enclosure. As Hasan struggles to escape from the orangutan's hold, a man comes to his rescue and pulls Hasan away from the mammal. But the quick-thinking orangutan leaves the hold of his shirt and grabs his legs towards the enclosure, making it more difficult for Hasan to escape. Take a look at the video:

    The video was shared by a Twitter user named San and has gone viral. The viral video has gathered more than 22 million views and 266.6K likes in just two days of being online. Netizens were left outraged after seeing the video and criticised Hasan for his irresponsible act. Many of the users stated that the man deserved for his reckless behaviour, while many others criticised the zoo authorities for poor management.

    However, to clear the air about the unfortunate incident, zoo authorities shared a video of a zookeeper showing the warning signs installed in front of the orangutan enclosure and the distance they kept between both fences. As per the local news reports, Hasan intentionally crossed the wall installed around the orangutan's cage to make a video with the mammal.

    ALSO READ: WATCH: FOREST DEPT RESCUES BABY ELEPHANT FROM DITCH; OPERATION CARRIED FOR 4 HOURS

    ALSO READ: Watch: Chinese kindergarten kids' skilled and synced workout wins hearts

    Last Updated Jun 9, 2022, 9:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Watch Forest dept rescues baby elephant from ditch; operation carried for 4 hours-tgy

    Watch: Forest dept rescues baby elephant from ditch; operation carried for 4 hours

    Monkey takes its baby to doctor's clinic; watch the adorable video - gps

    Monkey takes its baby to doctor’s clinic; watch the adorable video

    Watch Chinese kindergarten kids' skilled and synced workout wins hearts-tgy

    Watch: Chinese kindergarten kids' skilled and synced workout wins hearts

    Man rescues King Cobra entangled in fishnet; video goes viral - gps

    Man rescues King Cobra entangled in fishnet; video goes viral

    After roti, omelette, scorching heat helps man cook dosa on scooter; Watch-tgy

    After roti, omelette, scorching heat helps man cook dosa on scooter; Watch

    Recent Stories

    IND vs SA 2022, Delhi T20I: Ishan Kishan 48-ball 76 steers India past 200 against South Africa, social media cheers-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022, Delhi T20I: Ishan Kishan's 48-ball 76 steers India past 200, social media cheers

    Hollywood Britney Spears Sam Asghari are getting married today drb

    Britney Spears, Sam Asghari are getting married today?

    football UEFA Nations League: Portugal's Ronaldo sends message to fans ahead of Czech Republic clash snt

    Nations League: Ronaldo sends message to Portugal fans ahead of Czech Republic clash

    Watch Forest dept rescues baby elephant from ditch; operation carried for 4 hours-tgy

    Watch: Forest dept rescues baby elephant from ditch; operation carried for 4 hours

    Special pen to mark vote in President election; here's all you need to know snt

    Special pen to mark vote in President election; here's all you need to know

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon