Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Forest dept rescues baby elephant from ditch; operation carried for 4 hours

    A video of a baby elephant being rescued from a ditch in a 4-hour-long operation by the forest department is going viral and is winning the hearts of people.

    Watch Forest dept rescues baby elephant from ditch; operation carried for 4 hours-tgy
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Jun 9, 2022, 8:33 PM IST

    Rescue operations of wildlife are always tricky. But the result of it has mostly been favourable. You must have encountered videos of forest officers rescuing wild animals and then re-releasing them in the wild. In some of these cases, especially with tigers and leopards, the forest officials first have to tranquillize the animal before rescuing it. But tranquillizing is not always needed.

    Recently, senior forest officer Parveen Kaswan shared a video of a rescue operation that has been winning people's hearts on social media. A team of forest department rescued a baby jumbo who had mistakenly fallen into a ditch and was finding it difficult to come out.

    ALSO READ: Watch: Elephant does a headstand during bath

    In the video, the rescue workers can be seen carefully trying to lift the baby elephant from the ditch. The rescue team enlarged the trench and increased the surface area, which helped them to get closer to the calf and tie the animal with a rope. This helped them to pull the baby elephant up from the ditch. Take a look at the rescue operation.

    The rescue operation was carried out for four long hours by the team of forest officials. Taking to Twitter, Kaswan shared the video and wrote: “At 1 AM, teams got information of an elephant calf falling in a ditch. A long rescue operation in the dead of night. By 5 AM, he was rescued successfully. And then guided it back to its family, which was in a nearby forest.” The video is from one of the jungles of Karnataka.

    The heartwarming video has gone viral and has collected more than 46K views and 3,043 likes in just two days of sharing. Netizens were pleased after watching the video and lauded the team for their hard work and kindheartedness. A user said the video is the perfect example that shows humanity still exists, while another one said the rescue operation was really awesome and the entire team has won the respect of the people. A third user called the rescue team members the saviours of our wildlife.

    ALSO READ: Watch: Otters playing with ice cubes leave netizens delighted

    ALSO READ: Watch: Chinese kindergarten kids' skilled and synced workout wins hearts

    Last Updated Jun 9, 2022, 8:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Special pen to mark vote in President election; here's all you need to know snt

    Special pen to mark vote in President election; here's all you need to know

    Bishnoi gang 'member' quizzed in Sidhu Moose Wala murder, Salman Khan threat letter cases snt

    Bishnoi gang 'member' quizzed in Sidhu Moose Wala murder, Salman Khan threat letter cases

    Rajya Sabha Election 2022: Voting for 57 seats across 15 states tomorrow; who will pass litmus test? - adt

    Rajya Sabha Election 2022: Voting for 57 seats across 15 states tomorrow; who will pass litmus test?

    Presidential election 2022 10 things elected representatives should keep in mind while voting for next President gcw

    10 things elected representatives should keep in mind while voting for India's next President

    Rajya Sabha Election: Setback for Maharashtra Govt as Malik, Deshmukh denied bail for voting - adt

    Rajya Sabha Election: Setback for Maharashtra Govt as Malik, Deshmukh denied bail for voting

    Recent Stories

    Special pen to mark vote in President election; here's all you need to know snt

    Special pen to mark vote in President election; here's all you need to know

    NBA 2022, national basketball association: How Jayson Tatum just missed out on a dream come true?-krn

    NBA 2022: How Jayson Tatum just missed out on a 'dream come true'?

    Bishnoi gang 'member' quizzed in Sidhu Moose Wala murder, Salman Khan threat letter cases snt

    Bishnoi gang 'member' quizzed in Sidhu Moose Wala murder, Salman Khan threat letter cases

    Hollywood Johnny Depp birthday Actor get over 10 million followers within 24 hours of joining TikTok drb

    Johnny Depp birthday: Actor get over 10 million followers within 24 hours of joining TikTok

    Rajya Sabha Election 2022: Voting for 57 seats across 15 states tomorrow; who will pass litmus test? - adt

    Rajya Sabha Election 2022: Voting for 57 seats across 15 states tomorrow; who will pass litmus test?

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon