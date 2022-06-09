Watch: Forest dept rescues baby elephant from ditch; operation carried for 4 hours

A video of a baby elephant being rescued from a ditch in a 4-hour-long operation by the forest department is going viral and is winning the hearts of people.

Rescue operations of wildlife are always tricky. But the result of it has mostly been favourable. You must have encountered videos of forest officers rescuing wild animals and then re-releasing them in the wild. In some of these cases, especially with tigers and leopards, the forest officials first have to tranquillize the animal before rescuing it. But tranquillizing is not always needed.

Recently, senior forest officer Parveen Kaswan shared a video of a rescue operation that has been winning people's hearts on social media. A team of forest department rescued a baby jumbo who had mistakenly fallen into a ditch and was finding it difficult to come out.

In the video, the rescue workers can be seen carefully trying to lift the baby elephant from the ditch. The rescue team enlarged the trench and increased the surface area, which helped them to get closer to the calf and tie the animal with a rope. This helped them to pull the baby elephant up from the ditch. Take a look at the rescue operation.

The rescue operation was carried out for four long hours by the team of forest officials. Taking to Twitter, Kaswan shared the video and wrote: “At 1 AM, teams got information of an elephant calf falling in a ditch. A long rescue operation in the dead of night. By 5 AM, he was rescued successfully. And then guided it back to its family, which was in a nearby forest.” The video is from one of the jungles of Karnataka.

The heartwarming video has gone viral and has collected more than 46K views and 3,043 likes in just two days of sharing. Netizens were pleased after watching the video and lauded the team for their hard work and kindheartedness. A user said the video is the perfect example that shows humanity still exists, while another one said the rescue operation was really awesome and the entire team has won the respect of the people. A third user called the rescue team members the saviours of our wildlife.

