    Watch: 4 men rowing on a moving walkway at an Amsterdam airport has left internet in splits

    A video of four men rowing on a moving walkway at Schiphol airport in Amsterdam is making rounds on social media, and people can't stop their laugh after watching it.

    Bengaluru, First Published May 26, 2022, 6:07 PM IST

    The internet has a unique and massive collection of amazing videos that can make us laugh, cry and even be confused. A few minutes of being online can make us feel better from a stressful day.

    There are tons of hilarious videos that can just make us laugh in a split second. One such hilarious video is going viral on the net, and we are sure you will love watching it.

    In the amusing video, four men can be seen rowing on a moving walkway at the Schiphol airport in Amsterdam. They paddle towards the direction of the auto walk and can be seen laughing. The people around them can be seen enjoying the scene as they break out into laughter. Take a look:

    The hilarious video was shared by a Twitter page named, Buitengebieden and captioned the video as 'Meanwhile at the airport' with a laughing emoji. The video went viral and gathered around 2.5 million views and 113.4K likes from the date of being online.

    The video not only entertained the passers-by but also amused the internet. A user said the video is way too hilarious, while another one stated that the video just made his day. A third user stated that the group of youngsters brought laughter to people's life. At the same time, there were another group of people who criticised the youngster's actions. Many expressed their concern about other passengers who would get late due to their crazy antics on the walkway.

