Watch: 6 people ride on a scooter in Mumbai, leaving the internet fuming

A video of six people riding on a scooter on the busy roads of Andheri West in Mumbai is making rounds on social media, and netizens are angry after watching the video.

India is the second-largest populated nation in the world. The streets of the country are crowded with people, and so are the markets, amusement parks or other places. But busy roads with heavy traffic is one major concern in Indian. And while driving through such crowded roads, one needs to be very cautious of all the corners to avoid accidents. Therefore, a lot of stress is always put on road safety in order to avoid any mishap.

But there are always a large number of people who do not value traffic rules and risk their as well as the others' lives. One such video of a few youngsters blatantly breaking the traffic rules is doing rounds on the internet, and netizens have expressed their anger towards the incident.

In the video, five youngsters can be seen sitting on a scooter, and one person can be seen crouched on the shoulders of a man riding on the pillion of the scooter. The incident happened on busy roads near Star Bazaar in Andheri West, Mumbai and was captured by another commuter on the same road. Take a look:

The video was captured and shared by Ramandeep Singh Hora on his Twitter handle and has gathered a lot of responses from the internet. While sharing the video, Ramandeep also tagged the Mumbai police, and the Mumbai Traffic Police responded on their official Twitter handle.

Mumbai Traffic Police assured that immediate action will be taken against the violators and has forwarded the matter to the concerned police station in the area. The video has gone viral and gathered more than 69K views so far, and the numbers are still increasing only.

Netizens expressed their anger in the comment section. A user asked that is it even possible to seat six people on a single scooter, while another one urged strict actions should be taken against the violators. A third user stated that there are many such people who don't scare of law, rules or police, while another said in curiosity that he hoped it was not their last ride.

