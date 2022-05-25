Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Tesla’s model Y catches fire, driver escapes smashing the window

    A video of a Tesla's fully electric, mid-size SUV catching fire in Canada is making rounds on the internet.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published May 25, 2022, 5:44 PM IST

    Electric cars have started taking up the market with their fuel benefits and eco-friendly technology. People find electric vehicles more beneficial as it emits zero toxic gases and cost significantly less for charging than other fuel running vehicles.

    But, as electric vehicles are in a developing stage, several videos of these vehicles catching fire have been doing rounds on social media, lately. One such video of a man getting stuck inside a Tesla Model Y car as it catches fire had emerged on the internet and has gone viral. However, the owner is lucky as he breaks the window and jumps out of the car before something worse could occur.

    In the video, the Tesla Model Y car can be seen emitting smoke from inside the vehicle. The side windshield can be seen broken as the owner jumped out through the window after seeing smoke. After a few moments, the fire can be seen burning inside the car. However, firefighters reached the spot, and it took about five minutes to douse the fire completely. Take a look at the terrific video:

    As per the reports by Driving, a Toronto-based online automobile magazine, the 2021 Tesla Model Y was owned by Jamil Jutha and was purchased the vehicle only eight months ago. The publication added that Jamil was on his way to a golf course in North Vancouver, British Columbia when the horrifying incident occurred. The car alarmed him of an error and then powered down by itself, leaving the doors locked with him inside. The vehicle then started pouring thick smoke through the air vents. Jamil had no other option than to break the car's window to get out of the vehicle.

    Electrek, a website that reports stories on the electric vehicle market, claims that electronic releases are considered the primary means while using the doors in a Tesla vehicle, but they do not work during power outages. However, each door also comes up with a manual release in plain sight.

    The video was captured and shared by a witness on YouTube and has gone crazy viral. The video has gathered more than 1.5 lakh views and has shocked the internet. Netizens loaded the comment section with their opinions.

    Last Updated May 25, 2022, 5:44 PM IST
