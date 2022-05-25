Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Artist creates Anand Mahindra's portrait using ancient Tamil letters; leaves industrialist impressed

    A video of an artist from Tamil Nadu making Anand Mahindra’s portrait with ancient Tamil letters is going viral, and netizens are amazed at his talent.

    First Published May 25, 2022, 5:20 PM IST

    When it comes to talent, our country never fails us in impressing the whole world. There are tons of talented people in our country, and their unique talent always amazes us. It has become elementary for people to showcase their skills to the whole world through the internet. Now such a video of an artist is doing rounds on the internet, and we are sure you will be impressed with his extraordinary skill. easy

    An artist from Tamil Nadu named Ganesh, making Anand Mahindra’s portrait with ancient Tamil letters, is going viral, and netizens are amazed at his talent. The video also left Anand Mahindra impressed.

    In the video, Ganesh can be seen making the portrayal of Anand Mahindra, the Chairperson of the Mahindra Group. What makes the video more unique and amazing is that he makes the portrayal with 741 ancient Tamil letters. Yes, you heard it right! He arranges each letter in such a way that the final result will leave you speechless. Take a look:

    The video was shared by Ganesh on his Twitter handle and tagged Anand Mahindra also. He added a caption that said he drew the photo of Anand Mahindra with 741 Ancient Tamil letters, and it is one of the first drawings of such kind. He also asked for an opinion from the industrialist on the portrait.

    Anand Mahindra was impressed with Ganesh's talent and shared the video on his Twitter handle. The impressed industrialist also replied in the Tamil language, saying that for the sake of the Tamil language grandeur and as an appreciation for the artist, he would like to place a portrait in his house.

    The video, however, went 'viral and gathered more than 3 lakh views and 16.3K likes in two days of being online. Netizens were amazed to see the portrayal and praised Ganesh for his talent. A user expressed to Anand Mahindra that the people of Tamil Nadu always have a special connection with him. At the same time, another one stated that the video shows creativity at its best. A third user praised the artist and said the portrayal is just mesmerising. Many users urged Ganesh to create more such commissioned artworks.

    However, Ganesh’s sketching talent is awe-inspiring, and we can tell you that by checking out his Instagram page. Take a look for yourself:


    Last Updated May 25, 2022, 5:22 PM IST
