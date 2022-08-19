Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Video of man pulling leopard by its tail and hind legs, leaves netizens outraged

    A video of a man pulling a leopard by its tail and hind legs is going viral on social media. The video has enraged social media users with most demanding an arrest of the miscreant for the cruelty.

    Video of man pulling leopard by its tail and hind legs, leaves netizens outraged-tgy
    Bengaluru, First Published Aug 19, 2022, 6:40 PM IST

    The most infuriating thing for people is to see cruelty toward humans and animals. We always come across with thousands of videos of animals being hit by cars while speeding through the forest, and there are also miscreants who torture and misbehave with wild animals.

    Now, one such video of a man pulling a leopard by its tail and hind legs on a roadside is going viral. The video has enraged the social media users as they urged the authorities to put the miscreant behind the bars for the cruelty inflicted on the big cat.

    In the disheartening video, a man can be seen pulling up a leopard by its tail and hind legs, and the poor animal finds itself helpless to move away from the man. People gathered at the spot can be seen enjoying the incident as one among them captures the video and others take pictures of the leopard. The big cat tried its best to break away from the grip of the man but went unsuccessful. Take a look at the disheartening video:

    The depressing video was shared by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan on his Twitter and asked the netizens to figure out the real animal in the video. He also condemned the act in another tweet and informed everyone that the location of the incident was unknown and that he received it through WhatsApp. He also added in the tweet, saying this is not the way to handle and treat wildlife friends, and one should be careful as they are also living beings.

    The video gathered around 98K views and 556 retweets in just two days of being online. Netizens were angry and expressed their anger in the comment section. A user said the man should be punished and sent to jail for his unlawful cruelty, while another said the video is very disheartening. Many also expressed their anger through emojis.

    Last Updated Aug 19, 2022, 6:40 PM IST
