Watch: Jaguar pounces on crocodile in water; What happened next will shock you

A video of a jaguar pouncing onto a crocodile floating in the water and grabbing the crocodile from its neck to the land is going viral. Netizens are stunned after watching the jaguar's strength.

The internet has millions of videos that will make us sit in front of the platform a whole day. The most entertaining and stunning videos to watch are the animal videos. People of every age love watching such videos. These videos can leave us delighted, emotional and even shocked.

Now such a video of a jaguar pouncing onto a crocodile floating in the water and grabbing the crocodile from its neck to the land is going viral over the internet. Undoubtedly, netizens were stunned to see the big cat's strength.

In the video, a jaguar can be seen slowly and calmly walking through the branches and bushes near a river to catch a floating crocodile from the river. As the right moments arrive, the jaguar pounces on the crocodile and tries its best to capture the prey. Both ferocious wild animals fight their best for survival, and in a few seconds, the jaguar defeats the crocodile by grabbing the crocodile's neck with its jaw. The big cat moves out of the water with its prey in its mouth, and the crocodile still tries its best to escape from the jaguar's mouth but fails to escape from the stronghold of the wild cat. Take a look at the hair-raising video:

The video was initially shared by a Twitter user named Vahsi Hayatlar two years ago, but it started going viral after a Twitter user named Figen shared the video five days back. The video has gathered 2.6 million views and 27.6K likes so far. Netizens were stunned to see the power of the jaguar and expressed their opinions in the comment section. A user said the jaguar's jaw strength is amazing and the strongest of all big cats, while another said the jaguar's accuracy in grabbing the crocodile's neck is incredible. The third user said the jaguar seems to be really hungry. Another said the video shows the perfect example of the survival of the fittest theory.

