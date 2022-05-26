Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Mischievous monkey lifts a woman’s dress while capturing a video

    A video of a naughty monkey lifting a woman's dress as she was capturing the video has gone viral, and netizens can't stop their laugh after watching it.

    Watch Mischievous monkey lifts a woman's dress while capturing a video-tgy
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published May 26, 2022, 6:13 PM IST

    The internet can always amuse us with its massive collection of hilarious videos. The videos just make us relaxed and happy. There are numerous hilarious videos available on the net including those of toddlers and funny animal videos. These videos garner a lot of views, leaving the audience in splits.

    One such hilarious video is doing rounds on the internet, and we are pretty sure you will be amused after watching it. A video of a naughty monkey lifting a woman's dress as she was capturing the video has gone viral and is making the internet laugh.

    ALSO READ: WATCH: 4 MEN ROWING ON A MOVING WALKWAY AT AN AMSTERDAM AIRPORT HAS LEFT INTERNET IN SPLITS

    In the video, a woman named Jennifer Garza can be seen sitting on her toes and capturing videos of a few monkeys playing around the area. One monkey from the group comes closer to her and holds her clear quartz crystal necklace. After holding the necklace for a second, the monkey moves away from her. In the video, Jennifer can be heard saying that “He likes my crystal.”

    Another monkey approaches her and slowly lifts up her blue dress from the back. Jennifer couldn't stop her laugh as she burst out into a laugh and continued to record the video. As the monkey starts to lift the dress more and tries to look under Jennifer's dress, she swats the monkey's hand away and puts her dress down properly. The monkey runs away from the spot, but Jennifer can be seen laughing uncontrollably at what the naughty monkey just tried to do. Take a look:

    The hilarious video was shared on an Instagram page named ‘naturre’ and had gone viral. The video was captioned asking, 'What are you looking for, sir?' The video has gathered around 15K views and thousands of likes so far. Netizens were amused seeing the video and loaded the comment section with hilarious comments.

    ALSO READ: Watch: Tesla’s model Y catches fire, driver escapes smashing the window

    ALSO READ: Watch: 6 people ride on a scooter in Mumbai, leaving the internet fuming

    Last Updated May 26, 2022, 6:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Watch 4 men rowing on a moving walkway at an Amsterdam airport has left internet in splits-tgy

    Watch: 4 men rowing on a moving walkway at an Amsterdam airport has left internet in splits

    Man spends whopping Rs 12 lakh to 'become a dog' - gps

    Man spends whopping Rs 12 lakh to 'become a dog'

    Pilot welcomes wife on-board with a surprise in-flight announcement - gps

    Watch: Pilot welcomes wife on-board with a surprise in-flight announcement

    Furious sloth bear chases tiger in Tadoba Tiger Reserve; watch - gps

    Furious sloth bear chases tiger in Tadoba Tiger Reserve; watch

    Watch Tesla's model Y catches fire, driver escapes smashing the window-tgy

    Watch: Tesla’s model Y catches fire, driver escapes smashing the window

    Recent Stories

    Watch 4 men rowing on a moving walkway at an Amsterdam airport has left internet in splits-tgy

    Watch: 4 men rowing on a moving walkway at an Amsterdam airport has left internet in splits

    football Is EPL ready for Alvarez Haaland Man City fans ask after Argentine's 6-goal burst snt

    Is EPL ready for Alvarez, Haaland? Man City fans ask after Argentine's 6-goal burst

    IPL 2022 Aamir Khan preps to release Laal Singh Chaddha at IPL final drb

    IPL 2022: Aamir Khan preps to release Laal Singh Chaddha at IPL final

    Tea to sauces: 7 food items to avoid to stay healthy in summer - adt

    Tea to sauces: 7 food items to avoid to stay healthy in summer

    Kia EV6 5 things you need to know before you buy the car gcw

    Kia EV6: 5 things you need to know before you buy the car

    Recent Videos

    After Gyanvapi mosque, dispute over Mathura Shahi Idgah gets louder

    After Gyanvapi mosque, dispute over Mathura Shahi Idgah gets louder

    Video Icon
    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said - adt

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said

    Video Icon
    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Video Icon
    It is confidence, not arrogance S Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    'It's confidence, not arrogance...' Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: MI Mumbai Indians did not have that killer instinct to close games off - Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI didn't have that killer instinct to close games off" - Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon