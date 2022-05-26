Watch: Mischievous monkey lifts a woman’s dress while capturing a video

A video of a naughty monkey lifting a woman's dress as she was capturing the video has gone viral, and netizens can't stop their laugh after watching it.

The internet can always amuse us with its massive collection of hilarious videos. The videos just make us relaxed and happy. There are numerous hilarious videos available on the net including those of toddlers and funny animal videos. These videos garner a lot of views, leaving the audience in splits.

One such hilarious video is doing rounds on the internet, and we are pretty sure you will be amused after watching it. A video of a naughty monkey lifting a woman's dress as she was capturing the video has gone viral and is making the internet laugh.

ALSO READ: WATCH: 4 MEN ROWING ON A MOVING WALKWAY AT AN AMSTERDAM AIRPORT HAS LEFT INTERNET IN SPLITS

In the video, a woman named Jennifer Garza can be seen sitting on her toes and capturing videos of a few monkeys playing around the area. One monkey from the group comes closer to her and holds her clear quartz crystal necklace. After holding the necklace for a second, the monkey moves away from her. In the video, Jennifer can be heard saying that “He likes my crystal.”

Another monkey approaches her and slowly lifts up her blue dress from the back. Jennifer couldn't stop her laugh as she burst out into a laugh and continued to record the video. As the monkey starts to lift the dress more and tries to look under Jennifer's dress, she swats the monkey's hand away and puts her dress down properly. The monkey runs away from the spot, but Jennifer can be seen laughing uncontrollably at what the naughty monkey just tried to do. Take a look:

The hilarious video was shared on an Instagram page named ‘naturre’ and had gone viral. The video was captioned asking, 'What are you looking for, sir?' The video has gathered around 15K views and thousands of likes so far. Netizens were amused seeing the video and loaded the comment section with hilarious comments.

ALSO READ: Watch: Tesla’s model Y catches fire, driver escapes smashing the window

ALSO READ: Watch: 6 people ride on a scooter in Mumbai, leaving the internet fuming