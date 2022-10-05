Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PhD student shares 'terrible' procrastinator's note; netizens react

    As a student, we all have experienced the phase where we put off finishing our assignments till the very last minute. Even though the pressure of finishing it was on our minds, we would procrastinate for hours on end. And when the final hour arrived, we did everything we could to avoid being distracted. A PhD student recently went through something similar and had to put up a sign requesting that no one speaks to her.

    A photo of a 'terrible procrastinator' note asking others not to start a discussion with the research scholar has gone viral on Twitter.

    The procrastinator informed everyone about the individual's bad habits. The message is written in capital letters and reads: "Please do not talk to me. I'm working on my PhD, and if you talk to me, I won't stop because I'm a terrible procrastinator! If more information is required, please send an email. Thank you very much."

    A Twitter user named Steve Bingham posted this funny note. According to his Tweet, Steve is a PhD candidate at the University of Leeds and a Senior Lecturer in Marketing at Nottingham Business School.

     

     

    When tweeting the photograph on October 4, Bingham commented, "I think every PhD student needs this placard at some time @PhDVoice.

    Many research students said they could identify with the note. They are also exchanging information about their experiences in the same situation. Someone wrote: "I should have done this to my boss... She used to arrive at 11 am, and since then, she's been speaking until 5 or 6 pm; I'm not sure how I finished my thesis."

