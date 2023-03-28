Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru not for Bachelors! Society's bizarre rule of no guests after 10 pm leave netizens fuming

    Organizations like Resident Welfare Associations (RWA) commonly make rules and regulations for the inhabitants.The association said that bachelors and spinsters should follow the rules "strictly". "No relaxation in case of violation. Penalty of Rs 1000/- or evict," the notice added.
     

    First Published Mar 28, 2023

    The difficulties faced by bachelors who reside outside of their hometown or in another city are common. They are constrained by a variety of regulations and standards when it comes to living in a housing society. Organizations like Resident Welfare Associations (RWA) commonly make rules and regulations for the inhabitants.

    The majority of these are designed to be as comfortable as possible for the owners or renters of the flats while maintaining order on the property. Strangely, a society in Bengaluru's Kundanhalli Gate suburb set regulations prohibiting tenants who are bachelors and spinsters from hosting visitors after 10 p.m. Additionally, they were instructed to contact the owner through email in advance to request permission before the visitor stays the night.

    The notification from the organisation that stated: "No guests are allowed to Bachelors and Spinster's flats post 10 pm" was uploaded on Reddit by users. Visitors are not allowed to spend the night. If necessary, you can request prior approval from the owner through email, the manager, or the association office by submitting the visitors' ID evidence and specifying the length of their stay and their access on Mygate."

    Additionally, the association stated that bachelors and spinsters should adhere "strictly" to the rules. "No relief in the event of a violation. Penalty of ₹ 1000/- or evict," the notice added.

    A few general rules were also adopted by the association, including "no loud music after 10 p.m.," "no late-night parties permitted," and "do not use the corridors or balconies for phone calls after 10 p.m."

    Since being shared, the restrictions are being criticised online with many users voicing their unhappiness. Although several users agreed with the no loud music after 10 pm, they called out other bizzare rules set for them. 

    "It's worse than hostels. You're paying money to rent out a flat. It's your flat for the duration that you're renting as per the rental agreements," said a user.

    A second person added, "The first part , with specific rules for bachelors is despicable. No calls in balconies or common area post 10 pm , seem like general rules and can be supported." "That is why i hate staying in societies! Stand alone 3-5 storied buildings are the best," added another.

