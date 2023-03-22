Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala family immortalizes youth, place QR code on his tomb

    The family decided to inscribe a QR code on the grave with the idea that Iwin's life would be an inspiration forever.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 22, 2023, 5:11 PM IST

    A QR code placed on a tombstone at a church in Kerala's Thrissur helps one to relive and reminisce on the creative work rendered by a doctor who died young, at just 26.

    Family members immortalized the memory of Dr Iwin Francis, who died at the age of 26, by inscribing a Quick Response (QR) code on his grave. By scanning the QR code on the tombstone, one can see important events in Iwin's life. 

    Iwin's songs, games, and photos from his life can be searched by scanning the QR code. Iwin's unfortunate death came in 2021 when he collapsed and died while playing badminton.

    The family decided to inscribe a QR code on the grave with the idea that Iwin's life would be an inspiration forever. The initiative was taken by Iwin's sister. 

    Iwin's father, Francis, said, "My daughter told me that just writing something about Iwin on the tomb will not be sufficient to portray what all he did. We thought he might not be satisfied with just that. So, she said we could have a QR code linked to his profile and place it on the tomb. So, people who scan the code will know what he was and what he could do. She created the site and QR code in 10 days."

    Iwin was laid to rest in St. Joseph's Church in Kuryachira, Thrissur. He died on December 22, 2021. It was an unexpected death when he fell down unconscious while playing on the shuttle court. His father said that Iwin excelled in all fields, like medicine, IT, music and sports. Iwin also had the habit of creating profiles of people by creating QR codes.

    With Agency inputs

    Last Updated Mar 22, 2023, 5:11 PM IST
