Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2021-22: Mumbai needs to do better with the decisions - Buckingham on Kerala defeat

    Mar 3, 2022, 1:41 PM IST

    It was an unpleasant outing for defending champion Mumbai City FC (MCFC) against Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) in Game 61 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22. Played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama (Goa) on Wednesday, MCFC suffered a 1-3 defeat, while its semis chances have taken a severe blow. Meanwhile, MCFC boss Des Buckingham is not impressed with the team’s decision-making abilities.

    After the defeat, Buckingham reckoned that MCFC needs to better, especially in the final stages of the matches, in terms of making decisions. He admitted that the race for the semis is tough now, hoping for a win against Hyderabad FC (HFC), besides also wishing that FC Goa (FCG) stops KBFC. He also rued a possible penalty in the opening half that wasn’t awarded, leading to MCFC’s demise in this match.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, MATCH HIGHLIGHTS (GAME 62): KERALA SCRIPTS 3-1 WIN OVER MUMBAI

    “We felt we could get more players in the attacking third, and we chose to go with a three at the back. And, I thought we played very well in the second half, that they never had one shot, and that’s not even the shot. It’s a mistake that got them the third goal. We need to do better in the final third with our decisions. But, in terms of performance second half, I was happy that I think the penalty at the start could have changed the outcome, but again that takes nothing away from Kerala Blasters,” Buckingham noted during the post-match press conference.

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs MCFC: It's always tough to play against Mumbai City - Kerala Blasters' Ivan Vukomanovic-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: It's always tough to play against Mumbai - Kerala's Vukomanovic

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs MCFC Match Highlights (Game 62): Kerala Blasters scripts 3-1 win over Mumbai City-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 62): Kerala scripts 3-1 win over Mumbai

    Russia Ukraine crisis: How NATO's 'eyes in the sky' are watching Russia's moves

    How NATO's 'eyes in the sky' are watching Russia's moves

    UP Election 2022: Modi, Modi slogans greet Mamata in Varanasi-dnm

    UP Election 2022: ‘Modi, Modi’ slogans greet Mamata in Varanasi

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar receives stranded Indians, evacuated from Ukraine under Operation Ganga-dnm

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar receives stranded Indians, evacuated from Ukraine under ‘Operation Ganga’

    Video Top Stories

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome drb
    Lifestyle

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome?

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: We only know Lata Mangeshkar
    Entertainment

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: 'We only know Lata Mangeshkar...'

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom
    Entertainment

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: ITBP jawan Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon on saxophone
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon... ' A soulful rendition on saxophone

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar drb
    Entertainment

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was not about race ABC News suspends 'The View' host
    Entertainment

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was 'not about race'; ABC News suspends 'The View' host

    Must See

    Russia Ukraine crisis: How NATO's 'eyes in the sky' are watching Russia's moves
    World News

    How NATO's 'eyes in the sky' are watching Russia's moves

    UP Election 2022: Modi, Modi slogans greet Mamata in Varanasi-dnm
    India News

    UP Election 2022: ‘Modi, Modi’ slogans greet Mamata in Varanasi

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar receives stranded Indians, evacuated from Ukraine under Operation Ganga-dnm
    India News

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar receives stranded Indians, evacuated from Ukraine under ‘Operation Ganga’