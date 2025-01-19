Bigg Boss 18 GRAND FINALE: Rajat, Vivian, Eisha, Karan, Avinash or Chum, Who Has Edge as per AI?

As the Bigg Boss 18 finale approaches, AI predictions suggest Rajat Dalal and Vivian Dsena are the top contenders for the title. Gemini AI leans towards Rajat, bolstered by support from YouTube sensation Elvish, while X-Grok data shows Vivian leading in polls. Karan Veer Mehra also remains a favorite, with strong audience backing. Fans eagerly await the finale, where the true winner will be revealed based on real-time voting.