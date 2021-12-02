  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    US reports first confirmed case of Omicron coronavirus variant in South Africa returnee

    Much about the new variant is not known yet, but its emergence has created fresh apprehension across the world with most of the countries putting travel restrictions.

    US reports first confirmed case of Omicron coronavirus variant in South Africa returnee-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Washington D.C., First Published Dec 2, 2021, 9:13 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The United States' first confirmed case of the Omicron coronavirus variant has been identified in California. America announced its first confirmed case of Omicron, the new variant of Covid, in a traveller who has recently returned from South Africa as scientists around the world race to establish whether the new, mutant version of the coronavirus is more dangerous than previous ones.

    Much about the new variant is not known yet, but its emergence has created fresh apprehension across the world with most of the countries putting travel restrictions. In a White House news briefing, Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said, "We knew it was just a matter of time before the first case of omicron would be detected in the United States.”

    Researchers at the University of California, San Francisco obtained a sample from the patient on Tuesday who developed mild symptoms and tested positive for Covid-19 and worked feverishly overnight to assemble the genetic sequence. worked feverishly overnight to assemble the genetic sequence.

    The person, who had had the full two doses of the Moderna vaccine and wasn’t yet due for a booster shot, is improving, California officials said. That individual, Fauci said, is self-quarantining and close contacts have tested negative for the coronavirus so far.

    The World Health Organization designates Omicron a “variant of concern”. In a technical brief released this week, WHO noted that the variant poses a “very high” global risk. The variant was first identified by scientists in South Africa and has since been detected in several countries.

    Meanwhile, President Biden will extend until mid-March a requirement that travellers wear masks on airplanes, trains and buses and at airports and transit stations, a person familiar with the decision said Wednesday night.

    The move to extend the mandate, which was set to expire on Jan. 18, is part of a much broader winter strategy for combating Covid-19 that Biden is to announce on Thursday, during a visit to the National Institutes of Health. The strategy will also include a new requirement that international travellers be tested for Covid-19 one day before departing for the United States, according to officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The mask mandate extension was first reported by Reuters on Wednesday.

    Last Updated Dec 2, 2021, 9:13 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    US President Joe Biden reassures allies of his intention to run for re-election in 2024 amid growing Democratic fears-dnm

    US President Joe Biden reassures allies of his intention to run for re-election in 2024

    US Vice President Kamala Harris becomes first woman to get presidential powers briefly gcw

    US Vice President Kamala Harris becomes first woman to get presidential powers briefly

    FDA authorises Moderna and Pfizer's COVID vaccine boosters for all US adults-dnm

    FDA authorises Moderna and Pfizer’s COVID vaccine boosters for all US adults

    US President Biden announces considering diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics in Beijing-dnm

    US President Biden announces considering diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics in Beijing

    Rare first-edition copy of US Constitution fetches $43 million crypto investors lose the bid gcw

    Rare first-edition copy of US Constitution fetches $43.2 million, crypto investors lose the bid

    Recent Stories

    Junior Hockey World Cup: How India's defence surprised Belgians

    Junior Hockey World Cup: How India's defence surprised Belgians

    Alec Baldwin on Rust tragedy; says, 'The trigger wasn't pulled, I didn't pull the trigger' RCB

    Alec Baldwin on Rust tragedy; says, 'The trigger wasn't pulled, I didn't pull the trigger'

    Miley Cyrus 29 makes into Forbes 30 under 30 list RCB

    Miley Cyrus, 29 makes it into Forbes’ 30 under 30 list; here's how singer reacted

    Petrol Diesel price today December 2 Crude oil prices dip 21 per cent, yet no fuel rate cut in India

    Petrol, Diesel price today, December 2: Crude oil prices dip 21 per cent, yet no fuel rate cut in India

    Britney Spears turns 40: Here are 7 rare facts about 'Hit Me Baby One More Time' singer RCB

    Britney Spears turns 40: Here are 7 rare facts about 'Hit Me Baby One More Time' singer

    Recent Videos

    Caught on camera: Congress leader hatches plan to get BJP MLA Vishwanath assassinated-ycb

    Caught on camera: Congress leader hatches plan to get BJP MLA Vishwanath assassinated

    Video Icon
    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas love story: These are what dreams are made of drb

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas love story: This is what dreams are made of

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC: MCFC's Des Buckingham focuses on consistency ahead of ATKMB clash (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: MCFC's Des Buckingham focuses on consistency ahead of ATKMB clash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC: ATKMB's Antonio Lopez Habas believes MCFC's basic remains the same (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATKMB's Antonio Lopez Habas believes MCFC's basic remains the same (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal: Jose Manuel Diaz feels SCEB doesn't have enough quality to play ISL (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Jose Manuel Diaz feels SCEB doesn't have enough quality to play ISL (WATCH)

    Video Icon