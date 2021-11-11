  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tamil Nadu rains: Red alert issued as IMD predicts heavy showers due to depression in Bay of Bengal

    The weather department has predicted “light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places” over north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, north interior Tamil Nadu.

    Tamil Nadu rains: Red alert issued as IMD predicts heavy showers due to depression in Bay of Bengal-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Chennai, First Published Nov 11, 2021, 8:58 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    With no signs of relief yet, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert, predicting heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, in parts of Tamil Nadu, including northern Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpet, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Villupuram and Cuddalore districts on Thursday. A result of a depression in the Bay of Bengal, heavy rains have pounded parts of Tamil Nadu overnight.

    In its latest bulletin, the IMD said Depression over southwest Bay of Bengal about 170 km east-southeast of Chennai and 170 km east of Puducherry. Continue to move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts between Karaikal and Sriharikota around Chennai, close to the north of Puducherry, by the evening of November 11, 2021.

    The weather department has predicted “light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places” over north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, north interior Tamil Nadu. Also, south interior Karnataka and north coastal Andhra Pradesh will receive heavy rainfall at isolated places.

    Due to the government’s inadequate preparation for the monsoon season, Chennai woke up to flooded homes and inundated streets. Most of the suburban trains on Chennai Central-Tiruvallur route have been suspended due to flooding in Ambattur and Avadi. Suburban trains are running late on Gummidipoondi route.

    Also read: Toxic Yamuna: Sprinkling water in river to remove foam? Delhi govt mocked for 'gimmick'

    Continuous rains caused water-logging at several parts of the city. Areas such as T Nagar, some streets are still inundated, interior roads in Madipakkam, Thoraipakkam, Ambattur, Kolathur, Ennore and Mudichur continue to be waterlogged and deserve immediate attention from authorities. Many residents are worried about their safety, with heavy rain predicted in the next 24 hours.

    The IMD said the rains are likely to continue on Friday as well. The government has declared a holiday for schools and colleges on Thursday, as a precautionary measure.

    Last Updated Nov 11, 2021, 9:04 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    United States joins India-led International Solar Alliance as 101st member

    United States joins India-led International Solar Alliance as 101st member

    Video Icon
    How many countries have recognised Covaxin and Covishield? Hong Kong latest to join the list-dnm

    How many countries have recognised Covaxin and Covishield? Hong Kong latest to join the list

    Video Icon
    India on its path to becoming world fastest-growing major economy gcw

    Centre announces India on its path to becoming world's fastest-growing major economy

    Video Icon
    Ahead of Chhath Puja, boats, barricades, water-spraying contain toxic foam in Yamuna river-dnm

    Ahead of Chhath Puja, boats, barricades, water-spraying contain toxic foam in Yamuna river

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022 PM Modi to inaugurate 340-km Purvanchal Expressway on November 16 gcw

    UP Election 2022: PM Modi to inaugurate 340-km Purvanchal Expressway on November 16

    Video Icon

    Recent Stories

    Big decision likely on minimum pension rate soon; EPF interest unlikely to change

    Big decision likely on minimum pension rate soon; EPF interest unlikely to change

    Video Icon
    Petrol Diesel price today November 11 Fuel rates remain unchanged for 7th day

    Petrol, Diesel price today, November 11: Fuel rates remain unchanged for 7th day

    Video Icon
    United States joins India-led International Solar Alliance as 101st member

    United States joins India-led International Solar Alliance as 101st member

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Pakistan vs Australia, PAK vs AUS (Semi-Final): Players to watch, head-to-head, weather, pitch, probable, fantasy xi, live streaming-ayh

    T20 World Cup 2021: Can Pakistan continue its unbeaten streak against a formidable Australia?

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2021, England vs New Zealand, ENG vs NZ (Semi-Final): Daryl Mitchell, result, match report, winner-ayh

    T20 World Cup 2021: Determined Daryl Mitchell helps New Zealand trump England, reaches maiden tournament final

    Video Icon

    Recent Videos

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead new season (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead of new season (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    pfizer ceo albert bourla calls people who spread misinformation on covid 19 vaccines as criminals united states

    Pfizer CEO calls people who spread Covid vaccine misinformation as ‘criminals’

    Video Icon
    its now illegal for bosses to contact their employees after work hours in portugal europe work from home

    It's now illegal for bosses to contact their employees after work hours in this country

    Video Icon
    Nearly a third of millennials in United States identify as LGBTQ Study

    Nearly a third of millennials in United States identify as LGBTQ: Study

    Video Icon
    Abu Dhabi issues new rules law on marriage divorce inheritance child custody for non Muslims

    Decoded: Abu Dhabi's new laws on civil marriage, divorce, child custody for non-Muslims

    Video Icon