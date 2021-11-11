Tamil Nadu rains: Red alert issued as IMD predicts heavy showers due to depression in Bay of Bengal

The weather department has predicted “light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places” over north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, north interior Tamil Nadu.

With no signs of relief yet, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert, predicting heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, in parts of Tamil Nadu, including northern Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpet, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Villupuram and Cuddalore districts on Thursday. A result of a depression in the Bay of Bengal, heavy rains have pounded parts of Tamil Nadu overnight.

In its latest bulletin, the IMD said Depression over southwest Bay of Bengal about 170 km east-southeast of Chennai and 170 km east of Puducherry. Continue to move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts between Karaikal and Sriharikota around Chennai, close to the north of Puducherry, by the evening of November 11, 2021.

The weather department has predicted “light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places” over north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, north interior Tamil Nadu. Also, south interior Karnataka and north coastal Andhra Pradesh will receive heavy rainfall at isolated places.

Due to the government’s inadequate preparation for the monsoon season, Chennai woke up to flooded homes and inundated streets. Most of the suburban trains on Chennai Central-Tiruvallur route have been suspended due to flooding in Ambattur and Avadi. Suburban trains are running late on Gummidipoondi route.

Also read: Toxic Yamuna: Sprinkling water in river to remove foam? Delhi govt mocked for 'gimmick'

Continuous rains caused water-logging at several parts of the city. Areas such as T Nagar, some streets are still inundated, interior roads in Madipakkam, Thoraipakkam, Ambattur, Kolathur, Ennore and Mudichur continue to be waterlogged and deserve immediate attention from authorities. Many residents are worried about their safety, with heavy rain predicted in the next 24 hours.

The IMD said the rains are likely to continue on Friday as well. The government has declared a holiday for schools and colleges on Thursday, as a precautionary measure.