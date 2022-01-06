PM Modi's security lapse: 'There couldn't have been worst case of security lapse'

After the shameful incident of Indian PM Narendra Modi's security lapse on Wednesday, former Uttar Pradesh DGP Dr Vikram Singh has lashed out at the Punjab government. He said whatever the difference may be, but providing foolproof security to the Prime Minister is the responsibility of the Punjab DGP, Chief Secretary, and the Chief Minister. He termed the lapses as a causal attitude of criminal negligence.

Talking exclusively to Asianet Newsable, the former DGP said he has already sought foolproof security in such cases (PM'S visit). The DGP opined that in his career spanning 36 years in police service, he has never seen such a worst security lapse and termed the episode as causal and criminal negligence on part of the Punjab government.

He further stated that there is always flawless, foolproof, and stable security for the PM and VVIPs' visit in any state but according to him, for Punjab, it appears that they (the government) took PM Modi's security very lightly. He said there could be differences (politically) but it is the responsibility of the DGP, Chief Secretary and the Chief Minister to ensure security arrangements.

"I may have a hundred differences but it is the job of the DGP, the Chief Secretary and the Chief Minister. You seem to be taking everything so lightly and say it was the SPG's job. SPG's job is only close proximity, not like farmers' agitation where the local police were staying. They (Punjab government) failed to see obstructions coming to the PM, they failed to give safe passage to the PM, they failed to provide priorities to the PM," said Dr Singh.

Here's what the DGP had to say about PM Modi's security lapse:

Q: What are your thoughts on PM Modi's security lapse by the Punjab government?

Dr Singh: I am afraid this is the biggest disaster I have seen in my career of 36 years in my life. There couldn't have been the worst case of security lapse. By the rule book, every tenet of the rule book has been stormed into face. There are rehearsals, there are contingency plans for a backup of a back up. Here you (Punjab govt) say that the PM changes the plan and decided to go by the road and dozens of times I have them sought, it has to be flawless, foolproof and stable. Secondly, when all this has happened, you have the temerity to say that is not it. I may have a hundred differences but it is the job of the DGP, the Chief Secretary and the Chief Minister. You seem to be taking everything so lightly and say it was the SPG's job. SPG's job is only close proximity, not like farmers' agitation where the local police were staying.

They failed to see obstructs coming to the PM, they failed to give safe passage to the PM, they failed to provide priorities to the PM.

Q: Could this lapse have been prevented?

Dr Singh: The state government has either shown complicity or absolutely lacked or they just did not have it in them. Security is one thing, even if it (lapse) is 10 percent (it is a failure) and they failed miserably for the reasons I have already told you.

Q: Do you see a deliberate conspiracy behind this?

Dr Singh: I wouldn't say it was deliberate, but it was a casual attitude during work time and criminal negligence.

