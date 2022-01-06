PM Modi security lapse: HD Deve Gowda terms it ‘unfortunate’; timeline of past breaches involving Indian PMs

There have been incidents in the past where Prime Ministers in India faced security lapses. Here’s taking a look at Prime Minister Security Breach incidents that have taken place over the years.

Bengaluru: Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda expressed concern over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security breach and took to Twitter stating that such shortcomings should not be a reason for the security of the country's top leader.

Former Prime Minister Deve Gowda tweeted: “It is very unfortunate that the Prime Minister has a controversy over security. At no point should we be complacent when it comes to protecting the highest executive office of India. We should learn from the past.”

February 2019: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convention in Ashok Nagar, North 24 Parganas, about 100 km from the city of West Bengal, had a major security flaw. The violation led to a stampede-like situation, with PM Modi curtailing his speech for just 20 minutes before the Special Protection Group (SPG) rushed to the defense.

May 2018: A security flaw caused by a man who claimed to be a fan of Prime Minister Modi, had crossed the SPG defense fort after the World Visva-Bharati convocation.

December 2017: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Metro Line in the Gautama Buddha city of Uttar Pradesh. The Prime Minister’s convoy was pushed to the other side by the Noida Police for 2 minutes. Two Noida police officers were suspended for failing to comply with the Prime Minister’s security.

December 31, 2014: Three policemen, including a police inspector and two constables, were suspended for allegedly neglecting the security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the swearing-in ceremony of the new government of Maharashtra on October 31.

December 2010: Prime Minister Manmohan Singh visited Kerala and his convoy was intercepted by a private car, which led to panic. In the end, the Government of Kerala had stated that there was no error.

November 2006: Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s escort was disrupted after a pilot’s car went off the wrong path. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has asked for a detailed report from the Government of Kerala.

July 2006: In a serious breach of security, three youths rushed to the inner gates of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's residence. They were later taken into custody by the police. Finally, the Prime Minister's Office denied reports of a security breach.