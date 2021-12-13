  • Facebook
    PM at Kashi Vishwanath Dham: Do you know 40 ancient temples were rediscovered and restored?

    Around Rs 339 crore have been spent on Phase 1 of the project, which will see 23 buildings being inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    PM at Kashi Vishwanath Dham Do you know 40 ancient temples were rediscovered and restored?
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kashi Vishwanath, First Published Dec 13, 2021, 9:35 AM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday inaugurate Kashi Vishwanath Dham in the presence of over 500 big saints including Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and Baba Ramdev. Around Rs 339 crore have been spent on Phase 1 of the project, which will see 23 buildings being inaugurated. To recall,  the foundation stone of the project was laid by Prime Minister Modi on March 8, 2019.

    Buildings in Phase 1 have been constructed to ensure facilities for devotees visiting the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. The structures include Yatri Suvidha Kendras, City Museum, Viewing Gallery, Food Court, Mumukshu Bhavan, Vedic Kendra, Bhogshala, Tourist Facilitation Centre, among others. The project, in which Prime Minister Modi took a keen interest, involved acquisitions of over 300 properties around the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

    In line with the Prime Minister Modi's vision to include everyone while going ahead with the project, negotiations were carried out and around 1400 shopkeepers, tenants and homeowners were amicably rehabilitated. 

    During phase 1, over 40 ancient temples were rediscovered while the process of destruction of the old properties was being undertaken. These temples have been restored to their past glory while ensuring that there is no change in the original structure. The project was so expansive that it is spread over a massive area of over 5 lakh square feet. The earlier premises was limited to around 3000 square feet. 

    During his visit to his Varanasi constituency, Prime Minister Modi will also visit the Kaal Bhairav Temple at around noon. At around 6 pm, the Prime Minister will witness the Ganga Aarti while onboard a Ro-Ro vessel. On Tuesday, December 14, Prime Minister Modi will attend the 98th-anniversary celebrations of Sadguru Sadafaldeo Vihangam Yog Sansthan at Swarved Mahamandir in Varanasi at around 3:30 pm.

    During the two-day visit, Prime Minister will also participate in a conclave of chief ministers of BJP-ruled states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Tripura. Also attending the conclave will be deputy chief ministers from Nagaland and Bihar. 

    Also Read: VHP wants Ayodhya to be developed on the lines of Vatican City, Mecca

     

    Last Updated Dec 13, 2021, 9:35 AM IST
