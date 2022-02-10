  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka HC bans media from reporting observations during trial in hijab case

    The court was hearing a total of five petitions on the hijab row on behalf of 18 girls from colleges in the Udupi region.

    Karnataka HC bans media from reporting observations during trial in hijab case-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Feb 10, 2022, 4:36 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Karnataka High Court on Thursday banned media from reporting oral observations made in a courtroom in the Karnataka hijab row case. Chief Justice of Karnataka HC Ritu Raj Awasthi on Wednesday constituted a bench, comprising himself, Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice JM Khazi. The bench is now hearing the case.

    The court was hearing a total of five petitions on the hijab row on behalf of 18 girls from colleges in the Udupi region.

    The controversy over the hijab or headscarf worn by Muslim girls which escalated across India, has now reached the Supreme Court. Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal on Thursday indicated that a petition has been filed “with respect to what is happening in Karnataka”, as per Bar and Bench report.

    More details to follow. 

    Last Updated Feb 10, 2022, 4:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UP Election 2022: 'Family person will not run away with jhola': Akhilesh reacts to PM Modi's remark-dnm

    UP Election 2022: 'Family person will not run away with jhola': Akhilesh reacts to PM Modi's remark

    UP Election 2022: Keep UP riot-free, urges PM Modi in Saharanpur rally-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Keep UP riot-free, urges PM Modi in Saharanpur rally

    Lakhimpur Kheri violence union minister Ajay Mishra s son Ashish Mishra gets bail gcw

    Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra gets bail

    Karnataka hijab controversy reaches SC, CJI NV Ramana says let HC decide-dnm

    Karnataka hijab controversy reaches SC, CJI NV Ramana says ‘let HC decide’

    Amid hijab row, Karnataka CM's political secy says 'women should not dress to provoke men'

    Amid hijab row, Karnataka CM's political secy says 'women should not dress to provoke men'

    Recent Stories

    football premier league Don't like Philippe Coutinho Stop watching football says Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard

    Don't like Coutinho? Stop watching football, says Aston Villa boss Gerrard

    UP Election 2022: 'Family person will not run away with jhola': Akhilesh reacts to PM Modi's remark-dnm

    UP Election 2022: 'Family person will not run away with jhola': Akhilesh reacts to PM Modi's remark

    Manchester United players want Mauricio Pochettino as next manager? Fans dont agree-ayh

    Manchester United players want Pochettino as next manager? Fans don't agree

    On PM Modi s Rahul Gandhi doesnt listen remark Congress leader s riposte gcw

    On PM Modi's 'Rahul Gandhi doesn't listen' remark, Congress leader's riposte

    Urfi Javed goes bold, poses in saree without blouse; netizens furious RCB

    Urfi Javed goes bold, poses in saree without blouse; netizens furious

    Recent Videos

    Navy honours patriotic grandmother and her kids; Retd Major sponsors new houses

    Navy honours patriotic grandmother and her kids; Veteran sponsors new houses

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs FCG: Chennaiyin FC needs to be focussed, concentrate and show discipline - Bozidar Bandovic on FC Goa loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin needs to be focussed, concentrate and show discipline - Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: Citizens in Mathura fume after finding names missing in voter's list-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Citizens in Mathura fume after finding names missing in voter’s list

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: Newlywed groom casts vote after wedding dnm

    UP Election 2022: Newlywed groom casts vote after wedding

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs FCG: FC Goa worked very hard to get this win vs Chennaiyin - Derrick Pereira-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Goa worked very hard to get this win vs Chennaiyin - Derrick Pereira

    Video Icon