Karnataka HC bans media from reporting observations during trial in hijab case

The court was hearing a total of five petitions on the hijab row on behalf of 18 girls from colleges in the Udupi region.

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday banned media from reporting oral observations made in a courtroom in the Karnataka hijab row case. Chief Justice of Karnataka HC Ritu Raj Awasthi on Wednesday constituted a bench, comprising himself, Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice JM Khazi. The bench is now hearing the case.

The controversy over the hijab or headscarf worn by Muslim girls which escalated across India, has now reached the Supreme Court. Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal on Thursday indicated that a petition has been filed “with respect to what is happening in Karnataka”, as per Bar and Bench report.

More details to follow.