  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hijab row: Karnataka schools to reopen for Class 9, 10 on February 14

    CM Basavaraj Bommai announced the reopening of schools for Class 9 and 10. He said the last two days have been very peaceful and appealed to all the schools to reopen, but both sides should follow no religious dress codes. 

    Hijab row Karnataka schools to reopen for Class 9 10 on February 14 gcw
    Author
    yacoob md
    Bengaluru, First Published Feb 10, 2022, 9:22 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Soon after the Karnataka High Court's observation that it is willing to pass an interim order and would soon give a verdict on the hijab issue, asked schools and colleges to be reopened at the earliest; CM Basavaraj Bommai announced the reopening of schools for Class 9 and 10. He said the last two days have been very peaceful and appealed to all the schools to reopen, but both sides should follow no religious dress codes. 

    "I appeal to everyone to work together and see that there is peace in the colleges. Schools will reopen from Monday for classes up to 10th standard. Degree colleges will reopen later," Bommai said. He further said in the second stage, the government would decide about reopening classes 11th-12th and other degree colleges as per the situation.

    Addressing the media after meeting with primary education minister BC Nagesh, higher education minister Dr Ashwathnarayan and home minister Araga Jnanendra, CM Basavaraj Bommai said that peace must be restored and unity should be displayed among students in schools and colleges.

    Commenting on the dress code issue, CM said, "Let us not speak anything about the dress code that would disturb peace in schools and colleges. Let us impose self-restraint to maintain peace and harmony." He added that the school uniform issue had been referred to a three-judge bench. "Holiday has been declared for schools and colleges to avoid disturbances in schools and colleges. All the organisations must ensure that peace and harmony are not disturbed. Let us wait for the court verdict. In a democracy, we all should respect the court order. Peace should be maintained," CM asserted.

    Meanwhile, after hearing senior attorneys Sanjay Hegde and Devadatt Kamat, the Karnataka High Court deferred the hearing on the hijab row issue on Thursday. The case will be heard again on Monday, February 14, according to the Court. The Karnataka High Court's three-judge panel was hearing petitions challenging the prohibition on students wearing 'hijabs' (headscarves) at institutions. The Court ruled that no religious symbols should be utilised until the investigation is completed. 

    Also Read | Karnataka HC says no religious attire till final judgment, adjourns hijab hearing till Monday

    Also read: 'Private educational institutions also have fundamental right': 2018 Kerala HC verdict on hijab in school

    Also read: Karnataka HC bans media from reporting observations during trial in hijab case

    Last Updated Feb 10, 2022, 9:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Goa Election 2022 What GOA means for PM Modi he explains gcw

    Goa Election 2022: What G-O-A means for PM Modi, he explains

    Curb anti-India activities on your soil, United Kingdom told

    Curb anti-India activities on your soil, United Kingdom told

    Lakhimpur Kheri violence Why court granted bail to Union Minister s son gcw

    Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Why court granted bail to Union Minister's son?

    Manipur Election 2022 EC revises poll schedule first phase on Feb 28 second on March 5 gcw

    Manipur Election 2022: EC revises poll schedule, first phase on Feb 28, second on March 5

    Digital journal of Punjab CM Channi s nephew may open Pandora s box gcw

    Digital journal of Punjab CM Channi's nephew may open Pandora's box

    Recent Stories

    Before watching Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan, watch these 5 Bollywood films on infidelity RCB

    Before watching Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan, watch these 5 Bollywood films on infidelity

    Goa Election 2022 What GOA means for PM Modi he explains gcw

    Goa Election 2022: What G-O-A means for PM Modi, he explains

    Shaktimaan movie: Mukesh Khanna's Indian superhero on the big screens; netizens have mixed reactions RCB

    Shaktimaan movie: Mukesh Khanna's Indian superhero on the big screens; netizens have mixed reactions

    Curb anti-India activities on your soil, United Kingdom told

    Curb anti-India activities on your soil, United Kingdom told

    Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin announce wedding: 'Crash Landing On You' stars to marry in Seoul RCB

    Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin announce wedding: 'Crash Landing On You' stars to marry in Seoul

    Recent Videos

    Navy honours patriotic grandmother and her kids; Retd Major sponsors new houses

    Navy honours patriotic grandmother and her kids; Veteran sponsors new houses

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs FCG: Chennaiyin FC needs to be focussed, concentrate and show discipline - Bozidar Bandovic on FC Goa loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin needs to be focussed, concentrate and show discipline - Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: Citizens in Mathura fume after finding names missing in voter's list-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Citizens in Mathura fume after finding names missing in voter’s list

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: Newlywed groom casts vote after wedding dnm

    UP Election 2022: Newlywed groom casts vote after wedding

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs FCG: FC Goa worked very hard to get this win vs Chennaiyin - Derrick Pereira-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Goa worked very hard to get this win vs Chennaiyin - Derrick Pereira

    Video Icon