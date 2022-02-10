Hijab row: Karnataka schools to reopen for Class 9, 10 on February 14

CM Basavaraj Bommai announced the reopening of schools for Class 9 and 10. He said the last two days have been very peaceful and appealed to all the schools to reopen, but both sides should follow no religious dress codes.

Soon after the Karnataka High Court's observation that it is willing to pass an interim order and would soon give a verdict on the hijab issue, asked schools and colleges to be reopened at the earliest; CM Basavaraj Bommai announced the reopening of schools for Class 9 and 10. He said the last two days have been very peaceful and appealed to all the schools to reopen, but both sides should follow no religious dress codes.

"I appeal to everyone to work together and see that there is peace in the colleges. Schools will reopen from Monday for classes up to 10th standard. Degree colleges will reopen later," Bommai said. He further said in the second stage, the government would decide about reopening classes 11th-12th and other degree colleges as per the situation.

Addressing the media after meeting with primary education minister BC Nagesh, higher education minister Dr Ashwathnarayan and home minister Araga Jnanendra, CM Basavaraj Bommai said that peace must be restored and unity should be displayed among students in schools and colleges.

Commenting on the dress code issue, CM said, "Let us not speak anything about the dress code that would disturb peace in schools and colleges. Let us impose self-restraint to maintain peace and harmony." He added that the school uniform issue had been referred to a three-judge bench. "Holiday has been declared for schools and colleges to avoid disturbances in schools and colleges. All the organisations must ensure that peace and harmony are not disturbed. Let us wait for the court verdict. In a democracy, we all should respect the court order. Peace should be maintained," CM asserted.

Meanwhile, after hearing senior attorneys Sanjay Hegde and Devadatt Kamat, the Karnataka High Court deferred the hearing on the hijab row issue on Thursday. The case will be heard again on Monday, February 14, according to the Court. The Karnataka High Court's three-judge panel was hearing petitions challenging the prohibition on students wearing 'hijabs' (headscarves) at institutions. The Court ruled that no religious symbols should be utilised until the investigation is completed.

