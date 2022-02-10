  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka hijab controversy reaches SC, CJI NV Ramana says ‘let HC decide’

    The special bench constituted by Karnataka High Court will hear Thursday a total of five petitions on the hijab row on behalf of 18 girls from colleges in the Udupi region.
     

    Karnataka hijab controversy reaches SC, CJI NV Ramana says let HC decide-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 10, 2022, 11:17 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The controversy over the hijab or headscarf worn by Muslim girls which escalated across India, has now reached the Supreme Court. The Supreme court on Thursday declined to urgently list a plea seeking transfer of the petitions from Karnataka High Court relating to Hijab row to the apex court.

    Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal on Thursday indicated that a petition has been filed “with respect to what is happening in Karnataka”, as per Bar and Bench report.

    He sought to make an urgent mentioning of the same before Chief Justice of India NV Ramana. “This deals with what's happening in Karnataka. It’s spreading all over the county. In the meantime, exams are two months away,” he was quoted as saying by Bar and Bench.

    The Supreme Court said, HC is getting the matter today, asks why it should interfere at this stage. It refuses to give any specific date. 

    The Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court on Wednesday constituted a three-judge bench, including himself, to hear on Thursday a batch of petitions questioning a ban on the use of hijabs in a few pre-university colleges in the state after a single-judge bench of the court had decided to refer the pleas to a larger bench saying the case involved larger Constitutional issues. The hearing will begin at 2.30 pm. 

    Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has appealed to outsiders to not disturb peace and tranquillity in school campuses and in the state. “I appeal to outsiders to not disturb peace and tranquility in school campuses and in the State. It is our duty to create a peaceful atmosphere so that justice can be delivered,” Bommai said. 

    Also, all gatherings and protests near educational institutions were banned in Bengaluru for two weeks today amid the escalating row over hijabs in schools and colleges of Karnataka. 

    The case had been filed by a group of Muslim girls studying in government colleges in the Udupi district against a ban on wearing hijabs in classrooms. Muslim girls in several colleges in the state were recently denied entry into classrooms for wearing headscarves, which college authorities claim is not allowed. 

    Last Updated Feb 10, 2022, 11:31 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Amid hijab row, Karnataka CM's political secy says 'women should not dress to provoke men'

    Amid hijab row, Karnataka CM's political secy says 'women should not dress to provoke men'

    UP Election 2022: Amit Shah and leaders urge people to vote, participate in democracy-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Amit Shah and leaders urge people to vote, participate in democracy

    UP Election 2022: Battle among heavyweights, key contests in first phase-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Battle among heavyweights, key contests in first phase

    UP Election 2022: PM Modi urges all eligible citizens to participate in holy festival of democracy-dnm

    UP Election 2022: PM Modi urges all eligible citizens to participate in ‘holy festival of democracy’

    PM Modi Interview: Key statements made by the Prime Minister

    PM Modi Interview: 15 key statements made by the Prime Minister

    Recent Stories

    India records 67,084 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate at 4.44% - ADT

    India records 67,084 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate at 4.44%

    Indian Wells Masters 2022: Djokovic features in entry list despite organisers vaccination guideline-ayh

    Indian Wells Masters 2022: Djokovic features in entry list despite organisers' vaccination guideline

    UP Election 2022: RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary to miss voting due to poll rally-dnm

    UP Election 2022: RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary to miss voting due to poll rally

    Throwback Thursday: Kriti Sanon once punched Tiger Shroff in the face; watch drb

    Throwback Thursday: Kriti Sanon once punched Tiger Shroff in the face; watch

    football Sponsors shun West Ham Kurt Zouma after cat kicking video, as call for prosecution gathers pace

    Sponsors shun Kurt Zouma after cat kicking video, as call for prosecution gathers pace

    Recent Videos

    UP Election 2022: Why is Nehru-style sherwani in high demand?-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Why is Nehru-style sherwani in high demand?

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs ATKMB: Not happy about ATK Mohun Bagan's transitions in defence - Juan Ferrando on Hyderabad FC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Not happy about ATK Mohun Bagan's transitions in defence - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs ATKMB: Hyderabad FC deserved to win against ATK Mohun Bagan - Manuel Marquez-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC deserved to win against ATK Mohun Bagan - Manuel Marquez

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs ATKMB Match Highlights (Game 85): ATK Mohun Bagan eclipses 2-1 against Hyderabad FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 85): ATK Mohun Bagan eclipses 2-1 against Hyderabad FC

    Video Icon
    After Saffron scarf, Dalit background students enter Hijab-Saffron row, raise 'Jai Bhim' slogans-ycb

    After Saffron scarf, Dalit background students enter Hijab-Saffron row, raise 'Jai Bhim' slogans

    Video Icon