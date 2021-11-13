  • Facebook
    In a first, insurgent group attacked family members of security forces in Manipur

    As per an official, there has been never been a case of attacking the members of defence personnel.

    In a first, insurgent group attacked family members of security forces in Manipur-dnm
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    Manipur, First Published Nov 13, 2021, 5:54 PM IST
    New Delhi: The insurgent group has for the first time attacked the family members of the forces in the north east. As per an official, there has been never been a case of attacking the members of defence personnel.

    In Manipur’s Chandrachurpur district, 46 Assam Rifles Commanding Officer Col Viplav Tripathi and his family members were ambushed with IEDs. Four other Quick Reaction Team members were also killed in the ambush. 

    As per the sources, the personnel were not prepared to deal with such situation during that time. As per the reports, the PREPAK/ PLA cadres were involved in the ambush. 

    Also read: 46 Assam Rifles commanding officer and family killed in ambush in Manipur’s Churachandpur district

    The other injured personnel were admitted at Behianga health care center.

    An expert said that the insurgent groups in the north east are going the terrorist way. 

    In a statement, Assam Rifles Director General said 5 soldiers including Col Viplav Tripathi Commanding Officer of 46 Assam Rifles have made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. 

    The family of Commanding Officer i.e wife and child also lost their lives in the incident, he said. 

    The incident took place at Thinghat in Manipur at 1100 hours.

    It is pertinent to mention here that the ambush done on the day the militants observed as the PREPAK remembrance day.

    Last Updated Nov 13, 2021, 5:54 PM IST
