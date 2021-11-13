  • Facebook
    46 Assam Rifles commanding officer and family killed in ambush in Manipur’s Suraj Chand district

    The militants attacked a convoy carrying the security personnel. Three QRT died too in the attack.

    Assam Rifles commanding officer and family killed in ambush in Manipur Suraj Chand district
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Manipur, First Published Nov 13, 2021, 1:56 PM IST
    The 46 Assam Rifles commanding officer and his family were killed in a militant attack in Suraj Chand district near S Sehken village, Singngat subdivision, Manipur at around 10 am on Friday. Col Viplav Tripathi (CO-46 AR), wife and his son died on the spot and the other injured were shifted to Behiang Primary Health Centre.

    Meanwhile, three QRT died in the attack. Reportedly, the militants attacked a convoy carrying the security personnel.

    Assam CM Himanta Biswas Sarma strongly condemned the ambush and said that such a cowardly act will not leave easily. He will do his best to book the culprits legally. It is inhumane and a terrorist act that should fade away in silence without any legal action being taken, he added.

    More details awaited. 

    Last Updated Nov 13, 2021, 2:08 PM IST
