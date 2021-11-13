46 Assam Rifles commanding officer and family killed in ambush in Manipur’s Suraj Chand district
The militants attacked a convoy carrying the security personnel. Three QRT died too in the attack.
The 46 Assam Rifles commanding officer and his family were killed in a militant attack in Suraj Chand district near S Sehken village, Singngat subdivision, Manipur at around 10 am on Friday. Col Viplav Tripathi (CO-46 AR), wife and his son died on the spot and the other injured were shifted to Behiang Primary Health Centre.
Meanwhile, three QRT died in the attack. Reportedly, the militants attacked a convoy carrying the security personnel.
Assam CM Himanta Biswas Sarma strongly condemned the ambush and said that such a cowardly act will not leave easily. He will do his best to book the culprits legally. It is inhumane and a terrorist act that should fade away in silence without any legal action being taken, he added.
More details awaited.