Goa Election 2022: PM Modi’s virtual rally in Goa cancelled in view of Lata Mangeshkar’s demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s virtual meeting and all Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) programs in poll-bound Goa have been cancelled in view of the death of iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant informed about the cancellation of the virtual rally to ANI news agency.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s virtual meeting and all BJP programs including the release of the poll manifesto and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s meeting stands cancelled,” Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was quoted as saying by ANI.

Earlier, it was planned that PM Modi will address the voters of North Goa during Jan Sankalp Sabha at 5:30 pm on February 6. Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari’s meeting has also been cancelled for the same reason, Sawant said. “Lata Mangeshkar will be immortal among all,” the Goa CM added.

Sawant, however, added that small scale constituency-level programs will be held after honouring India’s ‘Nightingale’.

Meanwhile, PM Modi mourned the death of melody queen and said, “she leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people.”

Earlier in the day, Mangeshkar, 92, passed away at Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai. The legendary singer was admitted on January 8 after she was diagnosed with Covid-19 and pneumonia. Though having recovered from Covid, the singer was put on ventilator support after her condition worsened on Saturday.

Two-day national mourning will be observed in memory of Lata Mangeshkar. The national flag will also fly at half-mast for two days, as a mark of respect, and she will be given a State funeral.

The Election Commission (EC) of India on January 8 announced the legislative Assembly election schedule for five states – Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. The Assembly election in Goa will take place on February 14. The result will be out on March 10.

