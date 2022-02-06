  • Facebook
    UP Election 2022: BJP postpones manifesto release due to Lata Mangeshkar’s demise

    UP Election 2022: BJP postpones manifesto release due to Lata Mangeshkar's demise
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 6, 2022, 1:27 PM IST
    New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has postponed the launch of its Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra (manifesto) for 2022 Uttar Pradesh polls to condole the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. The manifesto was scheduled to be released by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday.

    The manifesto release programme was scheduled at the BJP office at 10.15 am, and Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and state party president had gathered for it.

    Union Minister Shah, along with CM Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad and BJP state President Swatantra Dev Singh also observed two minutes of silence at the party office in Lucknow to pay tribute to the Bharat Ratna awardee.

    “Lata Mangeshkar is no more. Soul like her takes birth once in centuries. The release of the BJP manifesto scheduled for Sunday for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 has been postponed. The next date will be announced soon,” said Swatantra Dev Singh.

    Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at the age of 92 years. The megastar had been admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with Covid-19 and pneumonia. Though having recovered from Covid, the singer was put on ventilator support after her condition worsened on Saturday.

    Last rites with full State honours of Lata Mangeshkar will be performed on Sunday at 6:30 pm in at Shivaji Park Mumbai. The mortal remains of the singer was taken from the hospital at 12.30 pm to her home Prabhu Kunj. Her mortal remains will be there till 3 pm.

    In Uttar Pradesh, the first phase polling will be held on February 10, the second phase on February 14, the third phase on February 20, the fourth phase on February 23, the fifth phase on February 27, the sixth phase on March 3 and the seventh phase on March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

