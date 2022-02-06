Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon... ' A soulful rendition on saxophone

Indo-Tibetan Border Police paid their heartfelt tributes to Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away on Sunday after a prolonged illness. ITBP constable Mujammal Haque gave a soulful rendition of Lata's iconic' Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon' through his saxophone.

The legendary singer had sung 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon' on January 27, 1963, after India lost the 1962 war with China. Written by Kavi Pradeep in honour of Indian soldiers who made their supreme sacrifice during the Sino-Indian War, Lata Mangeshkar had performed the song in front of India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi. Her voice moved Nehru to tears.

'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon' was one of Lata's favourite songs. In 2014, she revealed that she was not sure about singing this song. But the writer of the song insisted that Lata Mangeshkar alone should sing it and that's how she agreed. According to some accounts, she was given just one day notice and requested to sing Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon.

She had also stated that she could rehearse only once before going for a performance in Delhi. As per the media reports, at the end of the function, Nehru wanted to speak with her.

"At first I was nervous, thinking I have committed some mistake. But when I met Nehru, I saw tears in his eyes. He said, ‘Lata, tumne aaj mujhe rula diya’ (Lata, you made me cry today),” Lata was quoted as saying in an interview.

