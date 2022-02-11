Explained: Karnataka hijab row, timeline of events, violence in campus, and HC's observation

As Karnataka High Court in its order on hijab row directed students to refrain from wearing hijab, saffron shawls (bhagwa) or using any religious flags while attending classes in Karnataka colleges and colleges to open at the earliest, Asianet Newsable tracks how this Hijab row which began in December, snowballed into a nationwide issue, and what the clerics say and what the High Court observed.

Following the Muslim girls approaching the Karnataka High Court with a writ petition to allow them to attend classes in colleges wearing a hijab, the Court has made an observation that until the final verdict is out, no religious symbols must be displayed in classes and also peace should be maintained.

What is the issue about?

The Muslim community is enraged after a Karnataka college barred entry of students into a campus for sporting the hijab (headscarf). Muslim community members believe that a girl once reaching puberty must cover her head and hair. And only her parents and husband in the future are allowed to see it. The college management said that it has set rules and the parents also had given a declaration that their children will follow rules at the time of admission.

However due to the pandemic, the institutions were closed and once reopened, the rules were back in place and followed. However, six girls in Udupi Government PU College revolted against the college and also posted images on social media saying their constitutional rights are being denied. A few days later, the issue became viral and also took a political turn.

Also read: Karnataka hijab row: Maharashtra Cong MLA gifts smartwatch, iPhone to Muskan, who raised ‘Allah hu Akbar’

Issue escalated across country:

The issue was first reported from Udupi Government PU College on January 1, 2022 and soon it spread to neighbouring Kundapur Government PU college as the college management prevented 28 girls wearing hijab from entering the college campus. They continued to protest in burka and hijab asking them to be allowed. The issue then spread to Shivamogga's MV Government College in Bhadravati where students to counter hijab started to wear saffron scarves. Students at MGM college in Udupi also revolted in the same way. Later protests erupted in Shivamogga, Mandya, Bagalkot, and other places as well. Expressing solidarity with Muslim students, students from IDGS college wore blue scarves and raised 'Jai Bhim' slogans. In places like Shivamogga and Bagalkot, violence was reported as students pelted stones at colleges. Cases have been filed and police arrested a few people but say all of them are outsiders.

Timeline of incidents:

January 1: College barred entry of students sporting hijab.

January 6: While most of the Muslim students agreed to college management's rule of refraining from wearing hijab, six students remained adamant. The students posted a message on social media and the issue gained traction.

January 13: Udupi MLA Rahupathi Bhat wrote to PU Director seeking action against students going against the college management's decision.

January 19: College management relaxed rules saying the students can come to college with hijab and burka but will have to maintain uniformity in class as soon as the teacher enters the class.

January 25: After the issue flared up, the Karnataka government contemplated setting up a committee to maintain the status quo until a decision is taken.

On the same day Campus Front Of India entered the scene and offered support to the protesting students of Udupi Government PU college demanding they be allowed to class with hijab.

January 31: Girls approached Karnataka High Court and filed a writ petition asking permission that they be allowed to attend class with hijab.

February 2: Videos of boys from the Hindu community sporting saffron scarves also started doing rounds from other colleges. Hindu students in MV college campus in Bhadravati protested against the hijab row.

February 3: The issue spread to Kundapur Government PU college where about 28 girls sporting hijab were barred entry and the college principal was seen shutting gates in a viral video.

February 7: Students belonging to Dalit background from IDGS college in Chikamagaluru came in blue scarves and raised Jai Bhim slogans. It is said that students expressed solidarity with Muslim girls demanding hijab rights.

February 8: The issue became more sensitive as students at Shivamogga Government College pelted stones at the campus and the saffron flag was hoisted on the college post. The violence spread to Bagalkot and a lecturer was injured after unknown people attacked him. At MGM College in Udupi, Hindu Jagarana Vedike was allegedly found distributing saffron scarves and turbans.

A Muslim girl, Muskan from PES college in Mandya was bullied by a group of students wearing saffron scarves and in reply, the girl raised 'Allahu Akbar' slogan. The girl said she had come to submit her assignments and was intimidated and hence she came with a befitting reply.

Later the Karnataka CM announced a three-day holiday to contain the violence and appealed for peace.

February 10: Karnataka HC made an oral observation that schools and colleges must be reopened at the earliest and no religious attire should be displayed.

The Karnataka government decided to reopen schools for class 9 and 10 and will hold a video conference with DC's today to decide on reopening of colleges.

February 11: The Indian Youth Congress has approached the SC against the HC's observation that students must not display religious symbols in institutions.

Also read: Karnataka hijab row: Union Minister Giriraj Singh pushes for Uniform Civil Code, 'need of the hour'

Organisations backing row:

As the student community is now divided over hijab and saffron scarves, different organisations are backing them.

For Muslim girls from Udupi demanding hijab, SDPI and Campus Front of India a student body is backing them. Education minister BC Nagesh had blamed the Campus Front of India for instigating the students to protest against institutions.

While Hindu Jagarana Vedike and ABVP expressed solidarity with Hindu students who are demanding uniformity in the campus. Ullas KT from Hindu Jagarana Vedike said that a representation was given to maintain uniformity in campuses and said it will stand by Hindu students.

How has the state government reacted?

Anticipating a worsening situation after incidents of violence reported at Shivamogga and Bagalkot as protesting students hurled stones at the campus by sporting saffron shawl, the Karnataka government ordered a three-day holiday for schools and colleges.

Earlier when the hijab issue escalated, the government passed an order to maintain uniformity in all the Government PU colleges and barred hijab in the classroom. Now the government has announced to reopen the schools for class 9 and 10 only and based on the situation, a decision on reopening classes for PU and above will be taken up.

Also read: Karnataka hijab row: Refrain from wearing hijab, bhagwa in classes, HC tells students

What is the Opposition saying?

KPCC chief DK Shivakumar held the BJP government responsible for the mess and alleged that the BJP minister's son was involved in distributing the saffron shawl and turbans. He claimed that he has information that over lakhs of saffron shawl and turbans were ordered from Surat. He also said a student belonging to the right-wing hoisted a saffron flag on a college pole.

Siddaramaiah also lashed at BJP government saying as the government has no progress to show and hence the hijab issue is being blown up to divert attention from its failures.

Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa defending the government said Congress was behind the hijab row and also attacked DK Shivakumar for spreading lies that the Tricolour flag was removed to tie saffron flag on college pole at Shivamogga.

JDS' response:

JDS president HD Kumaraswamy said that the issue of hijab and saffron row is due to the presence of two national parties Congress and BJP. Taking a dig at PM's 'Beti Padhao' slogan, Kumaraswamy said that BJP is following 'Beti Hatao' policy. He said the issue is being made keeping the 2023 elections in mind.

Also read: Karnataka hijab row: ‘Don’t spread this to larger levels’, says SC declining urgent hearing

High Court's observation?

The Karnataka High Court hearing a writ petition filed by Muslim girls from Udupi Government PU college, on February 10 has made an observation that schools and colleges must be opened at the earliest and students must not display any sort of religious attire at the campus. The court adjourned the hearing on the matter to Monday at 2:30 pm.

What is the view of clerics?

According to Maqsood Imran Rashadi, Chief Imam of Jamia Masjid, Bengaluru has stated that hijab is an integral part of the community and at the same time it does not force the women to wear it. He also maintained that hijab is being worn by Muslim girl students and only now the issue is being raised. He said that Muslim girls who are going to school and colleges -- 'only girls' institution can remove the hijab and burka in the classroom.

Also read: When Kerala High Court rejected plea to wear hijab in school

Is hijab an essential part of Islam?

As per the cleric, hijab is an essential part of the Muslim community and the importance of hijab is also mentioned in Quran but it does not force women to wear it. Senior advocate Devadatt Kamat representing the petitioners had stated before the bench that hijab is an essential part of Islam and protected by the very right to expression enshrined under Article 19(1) of the Constitution.

However, the Kerala HC in a case related to two siblings demanding hijab in class had ruled in the favour of the institution stating 'larger interest' must be protected as against individual interest in 2016.