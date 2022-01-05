'Thank your CM, returned to Bhatinda airport alive’: PM Modi's message after major security lapse

Sources have told ANI that after PM Modi reached the Bhatinda Airport post the shocking disruption of his movement in Punjab's Ferozepur, he told the airport officials, “Apne CM ko thanks kehna, ki mein Bhatinda airport tak zinda laut paaya.” (Thank your CM that I was able to return to Bhatinda airport alive).

A major security lapse caused Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cancel his scheduled visit to Punjab's Ferozepur on Wednesday and he reportedly told Bhatinda officials to ‘thank’ Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi as he managed to make it back to the airport alive.

PM Modi's convoy was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes and was blocked around 30 km away from National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala by some protesters. According to the Union Home Ministry in a statement, around 30 kms away from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, when the Prime Minister's convoy reached a flyover, it was found that the road was blocked by some protesters. The Prime Minister was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes. “This was a major lapse in the security of the Prime Minister.”

The Home Ministry has taken cognisance of the “serious security lapse” and has sought a detailed report from the state government. The State Government has also been asked to fix responsibility for this lapse and take strict action.

Meanwhile, according to a report on republicworld.com, government sources said that it was only the Punjab Police who knew the precise route of PM Modi’s convoy. Given that ‘protesters’ landed up at the highway, the incident appears to be 'connivance' between the police and those responsible for blocking his convoy, sources have alleged, calling the incident 'the single biggest lapse of security of any Indian Prime Minister in recent years.'