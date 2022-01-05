  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Thank your CM, returned to Bhatinda airport alive’: PM Modi's message after major security lapse

    Sources have told ANI that after PM Modi reached the Bhatinda Airport post the shocking disruption of his movement in Punjab's Ferozepur, he told the airport officials, “Apne CM ko thanks kehna, ki mein Bhatinda airport tak zinda laut paaya.” (Thank your CM that I was able to return to Bhatinda airport alive).

    Thank your CM, returned to Bhatinda airport alive: PM Modi's message after major security lapse-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bhatinda, First Published Jan 5, 2022, 5:00 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    A major security lapse caused Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cancel his scheduled visit to Punjab's Ferozepur on Wednesday and he reportedly told Bhatinda officials to ‘thank’ Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi as he managed to make it back to the airport alive.

    Sources have told ANI that after PM Modi reached the Bhatinda Airport post the shocking disruption of his movement in Punjab's Ferozepur, he told the airport officials, “Apne CM ko thanks kehna, ki mein Bhatinda airport tak zinda laut paaya.” (Thank your CM that I was able to return to Bhatinda airport alive).

    PM Modi's convoy was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes and was blocked around 30 km away from National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala by some protesters. According to the Union Home Ministry in a statement, around 30 kms away from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, when the Prime Minister's convoy reached a flyover, it was found that the road was blocked by some protesters. The Prime Minister was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes. “This was a major lapse in the security of the Prime Minister.”

    The Home Ministry has taken cognisance of the “serious security lapse” and has sought a detailed report from the state government. The State Government has also been asked to fix responsibility for this lapse and take strict action.

    Meanwhile, according to a report on republicworld.com, government sources said that it was only the Punjab Police who knew the precise route of PM Modi’s convoy. Given that ‘protesters’ landed up at the highway, the incident appears to be 'connivance' between the police and those responsible for blocking his convoy, sources have alleged, calling the incident 'the single biggest lapse of security of any Indian Prime Minister in recent years.'

    Last Updated Jan 5, 2022, 5:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Union Health Ministry clarifies that booster dose be the same as the first two - ADT

    Union Health Ministry clarifies that booster dose to be the same as the first two

    UP Election 2022: Congress revokes all poll rallies in UP, CM Yogi Adityanath calls off Noida event - ADT

    UP Election 2022: Congress revokes all poll rallies in UP, CM Yogi Adityanath calls off Noida event

    Centre issues new guidelines for home isolation of mild, asymptomatic COVID-19 patients amid Omicron rise-dnm

    Centre issues new guidelines for home isolation of mild, asymptomatic COVID-19 patients amid Omicron rise

    PM Modi security lapse: BJP claims cheap tactics of Congress government in Punjab

    PM Modi security lapse: BJP claims protestors had access to PM's route, CM Channi refused to get on the phone

    Major lapse in PM Modi's security in Bhatinda; MHA blames Punjab government

    Major lapse in PM Modi's security in Bathinda; MHA blames Punjab government

    Recent Stories

    Centre urges chemists to ensure adequate stock of essential medicines amid rise in COVID cases gcw

    Centre urges chemists to ensure adequate stock of essential medicines amid rise in COVID cases

    Hollywood Tom Felton gets back to his Draco Malfoy avatar see what he did latest drb

    Tom Felton gets back to his ‘Draco Malfoy’ avatar; see what he did latest

    Union Health Ministry clarifies that booster dose be the same as the first two - ADT

    Union Health Ministry clarifies that booster dose to be the same as the first two

    Board of Control for Cricket in India, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly's daugther Sana, 3 more family members test positive for COVID-19-ayh

    BCCI President Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana, 3 more family members test positive for COVID-19

    Mercedes Benz Vision EQXX concept revealed know its electric ranges other features Details here gcw

    Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX concept revealed, know its electric ranges, other features; Details here

    Recent Videos

    Navy captain Amy Bauernschmidt becomes 1st woman to command US nuclear carrier

    Navy captain Amy Bauernschmidt becomes 1st woman to command US nuclear carrier

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 49): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Bengaluru FC 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 49): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Bengaluru FC 1-1

    Video Icon
    British Sikh Army officer Captain Harpreet Chandi becomes first Indian-origin woman to complete a solo trek to South Pole

    Captain Harpreet Chandi becomes first Indian-origin woman to complete a solo trek to South Pole

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FCs ball possession, pressing, and repressing needs to get better - Marco Pezzaiuoli on SC East Bengal tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru's ball possession, pressing, and repressing needs to get better - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs Mumbai City: MCFC needs to be better individually and collectively - Des Buckingham on OFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Mumbai needs to be better individually and collectively - Des Buckingham on defeat vs Odisha

    Video Icon