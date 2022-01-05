Major lapse in PM Modi's security in Bathinda; MHA blames Punjab government

A major security lapse has caused Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cancel his scheduled visit to Punjab's Ferozepur to address a rally. The lapse happened when Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy was stuck in a flyover for 15-20 minutes. The convoy was blocked around 30 km away from National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala by some protestors.

According to the Union Home Ministry, Prime Minister Modi had landed at Bathinda this morning from where he was to go to National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala by helicopter. However, the Prime Minister was forced to wait for about 20 minutes due to rain and poor visibility. When the weather did not improve, it was decided that he would visit the National Martyrs Memorial via road, which would take over two hours. He proceeded to travel by road after necessary confirmation of necessary security arrangements by Punjab Police DGP Siddharth Chattopadhyaya.

Around 30 km away from National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, when the Prime Minister's convoy reached a flyover, it was found that the road was blocked by some protestors. The Prime Minister was stuck on the flyover for 15-20 minutes.

According to government sources, what was witnessed on the flyover was a surprising scene of connivance between Punjab police and so-called protestors. Sources said that only the Punjab police knew the precise route that the Prime Minister was going to take. Calling this the single biggest lapse in security of any Indian Prime Minister in recent years, the sources said that never before had such a police behaviour been witnessed.

The MHA noted that the Prime Minister's schedule and travel plan was communicated well in advance to the Punjab government and that as per procedure, the latter should have made necessary logistical as well as security arrangements. Also, as per a contingency plan that should also have been in place, the Punjab government should have deployed more security to secure any road movement. This, the MHA claimed, was not done.

After this security lapse, the decision was taken to re-route the convoy back to Bathinda airport, the MHA said, adding that a detailed report has been sought from the state government. The MHA has directed the state government to fix responsibility for the major security lapse and take strict action.

