  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Major lapse in PM Modi's security in Bathinda; MHA blames Punjab government

    The convoy was blocked around 30 kms away from National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala by some protestors.

    Major lapse in PM Modi's security in Bhatinda; MHA blames Punjab government
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 5, 2022, 2:44 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    A major security lapse has caused Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cancel his scheduled visit to Punjab's Ferozepur to address a rally. The lapse happened when Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy was stuck in a flyover for 15-20 minutes. The convoy was blocked around 30 km away from National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala by some protestors.

    According to the Union Home Ministry, Prime Minister Modi had landed at Bathinda this morning from where he was to go to National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala by helicopter. However, the Prime Minister was forced to wait for about 20 minutes due to rain and poor visibility. When the weather did not improve, it was decided that he would visit the National Martyrs Memorial via road, which would take over two hours. He proceeded to travel by road after necessary confirmation of necessary security arrangements by Punjab Police DGP Siddharth Chattopadhyaya. 

    Around 30 km away from National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, when the Prime Minister's convoy reached a flyover, it was found that the road was blocked by some protestors. The Prime Minister was stuck on the flyover for 15-20 minutes.  

    According to government sources, what was witnessed on the flyover was a surprising scene of connivance between Punjab police and so-called protestors. Sources said that only the Punjab police knew the precise route that the Prime Minister was going to take. Calling this the single biggest lapse in security of any Indian Prime Minister in recent years, the sources said that never before had such a police behaviour been witnessed.

    The MHA noted that the Prime Minister's schedule and travel plan was communicated well in advance to the Punjab government and that as per procedure, the latter should have made necessary logistical as well as security arrangements. Also, as per a contingency plan that should also have been in place, the Punjab government should have deployed more security to secure any road movement. This, the MHA claimed, was not done.

    After this security lapse, the decision was taken to re-route the convoy back to Bathinda airport, the MHA said, adding that a detailed report has been sought from the state government. The MHA has directed the state government to fix responsibility for the major security lapse and take strict action.

    Also Read: Congress marathon stampede: Congress leader booked, NCPCR directs Bareilly DM to lodge FIR

    Also Read: No Nikah if it involves music, dance and DJ in Kashmir Valley's Mankote

    Last Updated Jan 5, 2022, 3:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Centre issues new guidelines for home isolation of mild, asymptomatic COVID-19 patients amid Omicron rise-dnm

    Centre issues new guidelines for home isolation of mild, asymptomatic COVID-19 patients amid Omicron rise

    PM Modi security lapse: BJP claims cheap tactics of Congress government in Punjab

    PM Modi security lapse: BJP claims protestors had access to PM's route, CM Channi refused to get on the phone

    Over 1 crore youngsters between 15-18 age group jabbed with first dose of COVID-19 vaccine-dnm

    Over 1 crore youngsters between 15-18 age group jabbed with first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

    Kalicharan Maharaj taken into custody by Maharashtra Police over derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi-dnm

    Kalicharan Maharaj taken into custody by Maharashtra Police over derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi

    61 resident doctors at JJ Hospital in Mumbai test positive; over 100 health workers at Delhi AIIMS infected-dnm

    61 resident doctors at JJ Hospital in Mumbai test positive; over 100 health workers at Delhi AIIMS infected

    Recent Stories

    Centre issues new guidelines for home isolation of mild, asymptomatic COVID-19 patients amid Omicron rise-dnm

    Centre issues new guidelines for home isolation of mild, asymptomatic COVID-19 patients amid Omicron rise

    PM Modi security lapse: BJP claims cheap tactics of Congress government in Punjab

    PM Modi security lapse: BJP claims protestors had access to PM's route, CM Channi refused to get on the phone

    Audi BMW reports record sales in India during 2021 Read details gcw

    Audi, BMW reports record sales in India during 2021; Read details

    ICC Test Rankings: After Centurion heroics, Jasprit Bumrah breaks into top 10; Virat Kohli stumbles-ayh

    ICC Test Rankings: After Centurion heroics, Jasprit Bumrah breaks into top 10; Virat Kohli stumbles

    Over 1 crore youngsters between 15-18 age group jabbed with first dose of COVID-19 vaccine-dnm

    Over 1 crore youngsters between 15-18 age group jabbed with first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 49): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Bengaluru FC 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 49): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Bengaluru FC 1-1

    Video Icon
    British Sikh Army officer Captain Harpreet Chandi becomes first Indian-origin woman to complete a solo trek to South Pole

    Captain Harpreet Chandi becomes first Indian-origin woman to complete a solo trek to South Pole

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FCs ball possession, pressing, and repressing needs to get better - Marco Pezzaiuoli on SC East Bengal tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru's ball possession, pressing, and repressing needs to get better - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs Mumbai City: MCFC needs to be better individually and collectively - Des Buckingham on OFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Mumbai needs to be better individually and collectively - Des Buckingham on defeat vs Odisha

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs MCFC, Match Highlights (Game 48): Odisha FC stuns leader Mumbai City 4-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 48): Odisha FC stuns leader Mumbai City 4-2

    Video Icon