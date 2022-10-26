Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple likely to kill 6.1-inch base iPhone model in 2023: Report

    Apple will reportedly kill the 6.1-inch base iPhone model with the launch of Apple iPhone 15 series in 2023. The report suggests that with the arrival of the new top of the line model, the tech giant may discontinue the most affordable vanilla variant. 

    Apple likely to kill 6 1 inch base iPhone model with iPhone 15 in 2023 Report gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 26, 2022, 2:43 PM IST

    With the introduction of the Apple iPhone 15 series in 2023, it is rumoured that Apple would discontinue the 6.1-inch basic iPhone model. According to a rumour from Gizmochina, Apple will probably introduce a 'Ultra' iPhone model with a few unique features next year.

    According to the rumour, the tech giant may stop producing the most cheap vanilla model once the new top-of-the-line model is available. The rumour generated an immediate outcry among tech enthusiasts, who turned to Twitter to express their displeasure with the iPhone 15 Ultra variant, which is anticipated to cost more than the Pro Max model.

    Also Read | macOS Ventura rolled out; Know new features including live captions, how to install it

    The iPhone Pro Max versions, according to some, are already excessively big. Some individuals enjoy the fact that the brand's basic model is now the only genuine tiny flagship phone available. According to the report, there's a chance that Apple will introduce the iPhone 15 Ultra with some exclusive Ultra features. This has caused some customers' concerns because they don't want to see another Pro Max model on the market, despite rumours that the Ultra will replace the Pro Max series' top models.

    Also Read | iPhone 15 series specs leaked? Reports suggest phone to have 8K video recording, USB Type-C & more

    The iPhone 15 Ultra may have a premium titanium body, according to a recent rumour. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently asserted that "Ultra" will only use a periscope lens (6x or 5x). Additionally, the Ultra will have a battery life improvement that lasts three to four hours longer. In comparison to the 14 Pro Max, the pricing of the iPhone 15 Ultra is anticipated to increase; it may start at $1,200 (up from $1,100).

    Also Read | Apple to shift to USB-C charging with iPhone 15, confirms top executive

    Last Updated Oct 26, 2022, 2:43 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nothing Ear Stick to launch today When and where to watch launch event what to expect gcw

    Nothing Ear (Stick) to launch today: When and where to watch launch event? What to expect?

    Apple to shift to USB Type C charging with iPhone 15 confirms top executive gcw

    Apple to shift to USB-C charging with iPhone 15, confirms top executive

    Apple Watch saves woman buried alive in grave by husband know all details gcw

    Apple Watch saves woman buried alive in grave by husband

    Motorola reveals rollable phone concept that extends from the top gcw

    Motorola reveals rollable phone concept that extends from the top

    Apple Watch detects rare cancer saves life of a 12 year old girl Report gcw

    Apple Watch detects rare cancer, saves life of a 12-year-old girl: Report

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2023 mini auction could take place in Istanbul on December 16 snt

    IPL 2023 mini auction could take place in Istanbul on December 16

    IRCTC update: Indian Railways cancels 89 trains today; check refund guidelines, complete list of trains here - adt

    IRCTC update: Indian Railways cancels 89 trains today; check refund guidelines, complete list of trains here

    football Revealed: Here's why Sporting Lisbon cannot re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Man United snt

    Revealed: Here's why Sporting Lisbon cannot re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Man United

    Tuesday box office report Ram Setu Thank God Har Har Mahadev drb

    Box Office Report: Ram Setu, Thank God or Har Har Mahadev, which film proved to be a hit?

    ICAI CA November Exams 2022: Exam date for Shimla centre rescheduled; check notification here - adt

    ICAI CA November Exams 2022: Exam date for Shimla centre rescheduled; check notification here

    Recent Videos

    Kejriwal sparks fireworks, wants new currency notes with photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi

    'Print new currency notes with photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi...' Kejriwal sparks fireworks

    Video Icon
    Diwali 2022 PM Modi joins special sing along with Army Jawans at Kargil watch gcw

    Diwali 2022: PM Modi joins special sing-along with Army Jawans at Kargil

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK, India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli is the best, for sure - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: 'Virat Kohli is the best, for sure' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    Video Icon