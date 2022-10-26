Apple likely to kill 6.1-inch base iPhone model in 2023: Report

Apple will reportedly kill the 6.1-inch base iPhone model with the launch of Apple iPhone 15 series in 2023. The report suggests that with the arrival of the new top of the line model, the tech giant may discontinue the most affordable vanilla variant.

With the introduction of the Apple iPhone 15 series in 2023, it is rumoured that Apple would discontinue the 6.1-inch basic iPhone model. According to a rumour from Gizmochina, Apple will probably introduce a 'Ultra' iPhone model with a few unique features next year.

According to the rumour, the tech giant may stop producing the most cheap vanilla model once the new top-of-the-line model is available. The rumour generated an immediate outcry among tech enthusiasts, who turned to Twitter to express their displeasure with the iPhone 15 Ultra variant, which is anticipated to cost more than the Pro Max model.

The iPhone Pro Max versions, according to some, are already excessively big. Some individuals enjoy the fact that the brand's basic model is now the only genuine tiny flagship phone available. According to the report, there's a chance that Apple will introduce the iPhone 15 Ultra with some exclusive Ultra features. This has caused some customers' concerns because they don't want to see another Pro Max model on the market, despite rumours that the Ultra will replace the Pro Max series' top models.

The iPhone 15 Ultra may have a premium titanium body, according to a recent rumour. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently asserted that "Ultra" will only use a periscope lens (6x or 5x). Additionally, the Ultra will have a battery life improvement that lasts three to four hours longer. In comparison to the 14 Pro Max, the pricing of the iPhone 15 Ultra is anticipated to increase; it may start at $1,200 (up from $1,100).

