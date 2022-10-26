Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    macOS Ventura rolled out; Know new features including live captions, how to install it

    Apple started rolling out macOS Ventura to its Mac lineup. Unveiled earlier this year at WWDC 2022, this update comes with new features including a stage manager, continuity camera and handoff for FaceTime.

    First Published Oct 26, 2022, 1:45 PM IST

    Apple has rolled out macOS Ventura to its Mac lineup. The update includes additional accessibility tools to Apple Macs, such as Live Captions for all audio content, Live Text in films, and also a Message edit option as seen on iOS 16. Some of the new capabilities of macOS Ventura are now accessible on iOS 16-powered iPhones and iPads.

    During their June WWDC keynote, Apple initially hinted to the release of macOS Ventura. The Continuity Camera, which enables users to use their iPhones as webcams and can recognise the phone camera's ultra-wide sensor and deliver a top-down view, was one of the most anticipated additions of all. This function might be especially helpful during a presentation.

    According to Apple, the continuity camera with center stage and desk view is accessible on iPhones running iOS 16 and later.

    Apple is bringing Live Captions to macs in a similar move to Microsoft. However, the Cupertino tech titan has announced that Live Captions will be made available in English in the United States and Canada as a beta. Only Mac machines with Apple silicon chipsets will be able to use it. 

    Furthermore, the System Preferences, which are now called System Settings, receive an aesthetic upgrade in macOS Ventura. It has a fresh style that resembles the Settings page on the iPhone.

    How to install the MacOS Ventura update?

    Before installing MacOS Ventura, you want to make a backup of your Mac. Either use Time Machine to back up your data or store them to iCloud to do this. Go ahead and click the Apple menu in the top-left corner of the screen, then select System Preferences > Software Update > Update Now to download and install the software update.

    Last Updated Oct 26, 2022, 1:45 PM IST
