Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    OnePlus 11 specs leaked! Likely to have triple rear camera, 5,000mAh battery & more

    OnePlus has already confirmed the OnePlus 11 officially. And now for the very first time, renders of the OnePlus flagship phone have leaked online. The device is seen in two distinct colour schemes in the allegedly authentic model, which also teases a brand-new look with a circular camera island at the back. Here's a closer look.

    OnePlus 11 specs leaked Likely to have triple rear camera 5,000mAh battery more details inside gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 6, 2022, 4:23 PM IST

    As the OnePlus 11's major details and render have appeared online, the device may be getting closer to its release. The device is seen in two distinct colour schemes in the allegedly authentic model, which also teases a brand-new look with a circular camera island at the back.

    It has previously been established that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC would power the OnePlus 11. It is anticipated to include a triple back camera arrangement with a 50 megapixel main sensor as its focal point. According to reports, it has a 5,000mAh battery. The OnePlus 10 Pro, which debuted in March of this year, will be replaced by the OnePlus 11.

    Also Read | iPhone users may get THIS useful WhatsApp feature for video calls

    Steve Hemmerstoffer (@onleaks), a tipster, released the OnePlus 11's purported official rendering and specs. According to the depiction, the phone would be glossy and come in the colours black and green, just as the OnePlus 10 Pro. It appears to have three rear cameras placed up at the back, with the Hasselblad logo in the centre of a circular camera island. One can observe that the power button and alert slider are on the left.

    According to the source, the OnePlus 11 may come in Volcanic Black and Forest Emerald colours. According to reports, it will include a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED screen and up to 16GB of RAM.

    Also Read | iQOO 11 to launch on December 8; likely to offer 2K display, 120W charging & more

    The forthcoming smartphone will undoubtedly be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, which was introduced last month.

    A triple rear camera arrangement with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 48-megapixel secondary sensor, and a third 32-megapixel sensor is rumoured to be included on the OnePlus 11. A 16-megapixel sensor might be located at the front for selfies. On the OnePlus 11, OnePlus is anticipated to have a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging.

    In-display fingerprint sensors, Hasselblad cameras, Dolby Atmos speakers, 5G capability, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a USB Type-C connection are a few more features that the OnePlus 11 is anticipated to be included.

    Also Read | iPhone 15 Ultra design leaked! Likely to have titanium chassis, curved edges, dual front camera & more

    (Photo:Steve H.McFly | @OnLeaks | Twitter)

    Last Updated Dec 6, 2022, 4:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Apple mixed reality headset launch reportedly pushed to 2023 Know why gcw

    Apple’s mixed reality headset launch reportedly pushed to 2023; Know why

    Nothing Phone 2 not launching anytime soon announces Carl Pei gcw

    Nothing Phone (2) not launching anytime soon, announces Carl Pei

    Apple iPhone 12 available for Rs 31999 Check how to avail Flipkart offer gcw

    Apple iPhone 12 available for Rs 31,999! Check how to avail Flipkart offer

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 may get bigger display new hinge for seam Report gcw

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 may get bigger display, new hinge: Report

    iQOO 11 to launch on December 8 likely to offer 2K display 120W charging more gcw

    iQOO 11 to launch on December 8; likely to offer 2K display, 120W charging & more

    Recent Stories

    IMD predicts heavy rain, issues red alert in 13 Tamil Nadu districts; 6 NDRF teams deployed AJR

    IMD predicts heavy rain, issues red alert in 13 Tamil Nadu districts; 6 NDRF teams deployed

    Will Qatar World Cup 2022 be Luka Modric last tournament for Croatia? Zlatko Dalic comments-ayh

    Will Qatar World Cup 2022 be Luka Modric's last tournament with Croatia? Zlatko Dalic comments

    German Foreign Minister casts vote using Indian EVM

    When German Foreign Minister 'cast her vote' using Indian EVM

    Bhojpuri SEXY video Amrapali Dubey Pawan Singh BOLD chemistry in Raate Diya Butake is a must WATCH RBA

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Amrapali Dubey, Pawan Singh's BOLD chemistry in ‘Raate Diya Butake' is a must WATCH

    PepsiCo intends to layoff hundreds of employees: Report - adt

    PepsiCo intends to layoff hundreds of employees: Report

    Recent Videos

    Ukrainian soldier's 'Morning Pikachu Dance' goes viral, but sparks outrage

    Ukrainian soldier's 'Morning Pikachu Dance' goes viral, but sparks outrage

    Video Icon
    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai - vma

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai

    Video Icon
    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal

    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal after casting vote

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Video Icon
    Navy Day 2022: Indian Navy celebrates 1971 'Operation Trident'

    Navy Day 2022: Indian Navy celebrates 1971 'Operation Trident'

    Video Icon