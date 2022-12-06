OnePlus 11 specs leaked! Likely to have triple rear camera, 5,000mAh battery & more

OnePlus has already confirmed the OnePlus 11 officially. And now for the very first time, renders of the OnePlus flagship phone have leaked online. The device is seen in two distinct colour schemes in the allegedly authentic model, which also teases a brand-new look with a circular camera island at the back. Here's a closer look.

It has previously been established that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC would power the OnePlus 11. It is anticipated to include a triple back camera arrangement with a 50 megapixel main sensor as its focal point. According to reports, it has a 5,000mAh battery. The OnePlus 10 Pro, which debuted in March of this year, will be replaced by the OnePlus 11.

Steve Hemmerstoffer (@onleaks), a tipster, released the OnePlus 11's purported official rendering and specs. According to the depiction, the phone would be glossy and come in the colours black and green, just as the OnePlus 10 Pro. It appears to have three rear cameras placed up at the back, with the Hasselblad logo in the centre of a circular camera island. One can observe that the power button and alert slider are on the left.

According to the source, the OnePlus 11 may come in Volcanic Black and Forest Emerald colours. According to reports, it will include a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED screen and up to 16GB of RAM.

The forthcoming smartphone will undoubtedly be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, which was introduced last month.

A triple rear camera arrangement with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 48-megapixel secondary sensor, and a third 32-megapixel sensor is rumoured to be included on the OnePlus 11. A 16-megapixel sensor might be located at the front for selfies. On the OnePlus 11, OnePlus is anticipated to have a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging.

In-display fingerprint sensors, Hasselblad cameras, Dolby Atmos speakers, 5G capability, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a USB Type-C connection are a few more features that the OnePlus 11 is anticipated to be included.

(Photo:Steve H.McFly | @OnLeaks | Twitter)